After what felt like a big wobble not too long ago, Southampton have turned things around quickly under new boss Russell Martin.

Indeed, following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Birminghaim City, the Saints are now six matches unbeaten in the second tier, and find themselves sitting 4th in the Championship.

This has come despite having to deal with one blow in particular in recent weeks.

Indeed, one of Russell Martin's summer signings, and one of his former Swansea City players, Ryan Manning, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the clash against Hull City earlier this month.

This meant that Manning, after featuring in 12 of the club's opening 12 matches, was suspended for Southampton's away trip to Preston. This left Russell Martin with a dilemma with regards to who to replace him with at left-back.

Who did Russell Martin replace Ryan Manning with?

One option to replace Manning in the starting XI was Kyle Walker-Peters, who, despite being a natural right-back, can also operate on the left.

Walker-Peters had and continues to be in fine form on the right hand side, though, so naturally, Martin did not want to disrupt this.

In then, stepped another natural right-back, and one that had barely gotten a look in since his arrival at Southampton last season, James Bree.

Indeed, the 25-year-old full-back joined Southampton from Luton Town last season when Nathan Jones was in charge, but despite that, barely got a game, featuring just five times in the Premier League as the Saints were relegated.

Under Martin, things had not been much different this season despite the drop in division, with Bree's only involvement in the Championship prior to Manning's suspension coming in a five minute cameo versus Leeds in September.

Manning's suspension was a blessing in disguise for Bree

In fairness to Bree, though, despite his lack of action, when called upon for that Preston clash, he really stepped up, putting in a very good performance at left-back for the Saints.

So much so that with Manning returning to the squad for the Birmingham City clash at the weekend, Bree was once again selected to start at left-back above him.

Indeed, in that sense, it can be argued that despite being a blow to Southampton and Manning, his suspension was actually a blessing in disguise for James Bree, and arguably Saints boss Russell Martin.

Speaking about Bree's resurgence recently, boss Russell Martin was full of nothing but praise for the 25-year-old, telling the Daily Echo: "We try to speak to them and give them trust to help them in other areas but the bit we need them to be fully present is on the training pitch. If you are not there every day, you can't come into the pitch and perform as well as Breezy did. You just can't."

"It's a good example to the young players here that how you do something is how you do everything. A passing drill is not just a passing drill.

"Breezy does everything with incredible technique, and focus, to the best of his ability. He is a player we really enjoy watching grow his understanding."

Martin later added: "There is a lot more to come from him and Kyle knows he puts a lot of pressure on him, he has a really good player, proven at this level, fighting to go."

James Bree's senior career in numbers, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches 2014-17 Barnsley 61 2017-20 Aston Villa 28 2019 Ipswich Town (Loan) 14 2019/20 Luton Town (Loan) 42 2020-2023 Luton Town 143 2023 - present Southampton 10* *Stats correct as of 02/11/23

"We now know that he can play left-back, he can play right-centre-half if he needs to, and he has played in midfield in training.

"It's good to have someone who is flexible but it's even better to have a character who is all-in and he is definitely one of those."

Given those comments, it seems clear that Bree is now in contention in a number of positions in this Southampton squad, which certainly did not seem the case before given he had played such little Championship football.

Whilst Manning may slot back in at left-back moving forwards, and Walker-Peters has the right-back spot nailed, both know now they must be on top form as not only do they have James Bree behind them pushing them in training, he has also shown that he is capable of stepping into this Saints side and performing when called upon.

It's a shame he will likely have to be patient for opportunities again eventually, given most teams in the division would be delighted to have Bree and put him straight in their starting line up.

For now, though, he has clearly given Russell Martin a selection headache he did not once have, turning Manning's suspension into a blessing in disguise for himself, the club, and their season ahead.