Southampton are ready to part ways with misfiring forward Ben Brereton Diaz this month amid interest from Sheffield United, who may stand a better chance at returning the Chilean to Bramall Lane.

That's according to a recent report from BBC Sport journalist Nick Mashiter, who has revealed Southampton's stance on Brereton Diaz's immediate future on the south coast.

The Blades, who are now under fresh ownership following COH Sports' takeover and will be eyeing the January transfer window as an opportunity to get the ball rolling in fresh hands and strengthen their promotion bid, have been credited with an interest in Brereton Diaz following his impressive loan spell with the club last season.

He's failed to replicate that kind of form with the Saints, though, who are now keen to move him on after Russell Martin was replaced with Ivan Juric last month.

Southampton FC set to move on Sheffield United transfer target Ben Brereton Diaz

According to Mashiter's report, the ex-Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers attacker was among a list of names circulated to clubs ahead of the transfer window as Juric looks to fine-tune the new squad from which he's inherited from Martin.

It's said that a number of Championship clubs have already enquired about Brereton Diaz's services, and one of those will likely be the Blades. As per reports, Brereton Diaz is a target for Chris Wilder this window, with the Yorkshireman set to be backed accordingly by the club's new ownership.

The 26-year-old has struggled for form and consistent minutes for the Saints, and he's yet to find the back of the net from any of his 10 Premier League appearances.

Ben Brereton Diaz's career stats across all competitions via FotMob, as of December 16 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 Nottingham Forest 18 3 3 2017/18 Nottingham Forest 39 6 2 2018/19 Blackburn Rovers 28 1 1 2019/20 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 1 2020/21 Blackburn Rovers 43 7 4 2021/22 Blackburn Rovers 39 22 3 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers 50 16 4 2023/24 Villarreal 20 0 0 2023/24 Sheffield United (loan) 16 6 1 2024/25 Southampton 13 0 0

However, Brereton Diaz impressed on loan in the Steel City from Villarreal during the second-half of the previous campaign, scoring six goals from 16 matches in spite of United's dismal relegation.

Ben Brereton Diaz return would be a huge boost to Sheffield United's promotion hopes

It does feel like the Blades now have something of an open goal when it comes to brokering a deal for Brereton Diaz, who appears set to return to the Championship at some stage this month.

They're just three points off league leaders Leeds United at present, and those promotion credentials render them a fairly attractive destination for the versatile forward.

There is, however, a school of thought that this United attack requires a touch more firepower in order to get over the promotion line come May. Wide-left is a particular problem position, and it's where Gus Hamer - a central midfielder by trade - has been forced to fill in, albeit with fair success, owing to the shortage of options for Wilder in that area of the pitch.

Brereton Diaz, who is perhaps most at home as an inside forward coming in from the left, would fill that position well, and his goalscoring pedigree at Championship level means he could provide a huge mid-season boost and offer a game-changing addition.