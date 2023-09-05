Highlights Southampton have made adequate replacements for the players they lost in the transfer window, giving them the potential to compete at the top of the league.

There are still several free agents available who could improve Southampton's squad and enhance their chances of success.

Players like Jesse Lingard, Anwar El Ghazi, and Nampalys Mendy could be valuable additions to Southampton and help them maintain their possession-dominant playing style.

Russell Martin will be happy overall with his club's transfer window - but Southampton could still use one or two experienced players in their ranks.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella all left the club in the window, but adequate replacements have been found which, alongside Leicester, has given the club the pedestal to pack their punches at the top of the league.

And, with the window closed, there are a spate of free agents who could still improve the club. Football League World takes a look at six options Saints could sign to enhance their squad.

Jesse Lingard

Lingard is a player who has had a nosedive in his career over the past 12 months.

Once a heralded youth player at Manchester United, Lingard was slowly edged out of the first team picture at Old Trafford, and despite a strong loan spell at West Ham, he joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal.

It didn’t quite go to plan for Lingard in the midlands; Morgan Gibbs-White played ahead of him in the No. 10 role, and with their mad influx of players in the transfer window there was simply no way into the first-team, leading to his release at the end of the season.

Bar a select few teams towards the bottom of the Premier League, Lingard won’t be finding his feet back in the top-flight any time soon - and with the attractive proposition of attacking football under Russell Martin, Southampton could offer him a home.

Andros Townsend

Townsend was on Everton’s books last season, but failed to make an appearance after injury kept him out of the entire season, leading to his release.

Burnley had him on trial in pre-season, featuring in all of their off-season games including a 2-0 win over Benfica and a draw vs Real Betis - but the club’s buy young, sell high strategy saw them pass on a deal for the former Tottenham man.

The Championship would be a good starting point for the right-winger to find his feet with first-team football again, and with Nathan Tella departing for Bayer Leverkusen, there is an opportunity to come into the fold.

Anwar El Ghazi

El Ghazi is another player who has had varying success in the top-flight. Bought by Aston Villa on loan in their Championship promotion season, the Dutchman played a somewhat pivotal part in their campaign before going on to notch 15 goals in just 71 games in the Premier League.

A move to Everton was unsuccessful, but last season’s eight-goal haul for PSV put him back on the map.

Yet despite featuring twice this season, El Ghazi has been released as he finds himself without a club - and with Tella heading off, El Ghazi could find himself as a slightly younger option to Townsend with three years on the Englishman.

Axel Tuanzebe

Southampton shouldn’t ideally need another defender thanks to the signings of Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

But their defensive horror show in the 5-0 against Sunderland at the weekend will certainly have them looking nervously towards the free agent market.

Tuanzebe has had three loan spells at Aston Villa and a further loan spell at Stoke City last season, but needs first-team football if he’s to enhance his career - and the more defensive options, the better.

Nampalys Mendy

Southampton sold both James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the transfer window, but whilst Flynn Downes and Shea Charles have been bought, they don’t hold the experience nor quality of the departing duo.

Mandy was released by Leicester this summer, but if Southampton can offer him a decent wage and a chance of a start, he’s a player that would shine in a system where the team are possession-dominant under Martin.

Andre Ayew

This is more of a bonus option for Saints; Ayew wouldn’t be playing up front due to Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Ross Stewart all being in the striking ranks.

But with Moussa Djenepo reportedly on his way out, it might just leave Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie as the youngsters on the wings - with some experience needed.

Ryan Fraser offers that, but for a player who scored 15 and 16 goals for Swansea in his previous two second-tier campaigns, Ayew has been there and got the t-shirt. Young talents are awash at St. Mary’s - they might just need the players to carry them through.