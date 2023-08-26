Southampton have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their relegation from the Premier League.

Russell Martin has arrived as manager with the task of bringing the club straight back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The former Swansea City boss has brought Ryan Manning, Shea Charles and Flynn Downes into the squad already this window.

But there is still time for further additions to be made before the 1 September deadline on Friday.

Who are some Premier League players Southampton could sign?

If Southampton are to compete for promotion back to the Premier League, then perhaps some fresh signings will be needed.

Here we look at five fringe players from the top flight that could improve Martin’s options in his first team squad…

Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal spent last season on loan with Birmingham City and impressed as part of John Eustace’s side.

While a permanent transfer from Manchester United is unlikely this summer, perhaps another temporary move away from Old Trafford could aid his development.

The 20-year-old has not been part of Erik ten Hag’s first team plans so far, so could use a move away from United to get further first team level experience.

Hannibal would be another creative option to have in Martin’s side, and he could be an ideal fit for the Saints’ attacking style of play.

He is also a versatile asset, as he can play centrally in a deeper or more advanced role, while also being able to play out wide.

Kieffer Moore

Southampton are likely to need another striker before the window closes, especially considering Che Adams is set to depart the club.

Moore could be a smart option given he is a proven Championship talent.

He once bagged 20 goals in a single second division season, which is the kind of consistent goal scoring threat that any promotion challenger would love to have.

He has not quite been able to make things work for Bournemouth in the Premier League, so he could take the step down to the Championship to gain greater playing time.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez making a return to Southampton would be a nice moment for the club and player.

But he could also be a useful asset to have in the squad given their lack of forward options at the moment.

The 34-year-old played a role in helping Burnley gain promotion last season and could do so again for the Saints.

Mason Holgate

Holgate has fallen down the pecking order at Everton and could use a move away from Goodison Park to get back to his best.

Southampton are also in need of defensive reinforcement, with Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens their main centre back options so far this season.

While Armel Bella-Kotchap’s future remains up in the air, Holgate could be a smart and affordable option to upgrade at the back.

Djed Spence

The departure of Tino Livramento has left Southampton a little short of options at full back.

Spence has proven himself as a top talent at this level having played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s 2022 promotion campaign.

But he has found game time hard to come by at Tottenham, which could open the door for Southampton to make a move for the 23-year-old.