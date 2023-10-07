Highlights Southampton's defense has been lacking in September, and Eiran Cashin could be a long-term option to address the issue.

Aidan Morris could bring ball-winning qualities to Southampton's midfield, filling a gap in the team.

Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts are potential options to provide goalscoring abilities from wide positions, with Diallo being a loan option from Man United.

Despite how much of an overhaul they had over the summer months, there may be a need for Southampton to add further to their squad in the mid-season transfer window, which opens at the start of January 2024.

There are plenty of fresh faces among Russell Martin's squad, with the likes of Ryan Fraser, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Shea Charles all featuring prominently.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

And even though the January transfer window is still a number of months away, let's look at FIVE players that Martin and his recruitment team should be perhaps keeping their eyes on ahead of the market re-opening.

Eiran Cashin

Southampton's defending in September was ropey to say the very least, with plenty of goals conceded in the absence of captain Jack Stephens.

Martin has options at the back, including on loan pair Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, but Cashin represents a long-term option that would provide a lot of balance being a left-footer.

A player who is very comfortable on the ball, the 21-year-old was close to a move to Brighton & Hove Albion on deadline day in the summer, only for a switch from Pride Park to the Seagulls to fall through.

Brighton were set to pay around £4 million for Cashin, and Southampton could swoop potentially before the window opens if they are smart.

Aidan Morris

Even though Flynn Downes was signed in the summer on loan from West Ham, he is not guaranteed to stay beyond the end of the 2023-24 season and the Saints are still lacking something in the middle of the park.

Martin is missing somewhat of a ball-winner in the engine room, and Morris is someone who could bring those qualities to the starting 11 at St Mary's Stadium.

The 21-year-old United States international has been starring for Columbus Crew in the MLS, playing 28 times in the league so far this season and scoring four goals, but more importantly he's made the second-most tackles in the entire season.

It will only be a matter of time before Morris heads to Europe - Southampton could capitalise before others.

Amad Diallo

Even though Ryan Fraser was signed on loan recently, Southampton weren't really able to replace the goalscoring abilities of Nathan Tella from a wide position.

Diallo though could provide what Southampton need in the final third - he was a prolific goalscorer for Sunderland last season and there is every chance that when recovered from injury, by the time the January transfer window comes around he will be allowed to depart Man United on loan again.

Patrick Roberts

If a move for Diallo fails, then Southampton could return to their summer window interest in Roberts.

The Saints raided Sunderland once for Ross Stewart but were unable to land Roberts as well, with a £5 million total package bid being turned down by the Black Cats.

With the 26-year-old's contract expiring in June 2024 though, Southampton could make a fresh play for Roberts should his situation remain the same in January.

Kevin Denkey

If Che Adams departs in January, or in-fact if Sekou Mara is allowed out on loan too, Southampton will need to replenish their squad with a new attacking figure.

And having hit good form in the last season or so for Cercle Brugge in Belgium, Togo international Denkey could represent a viable option.

The 22-year-old scored 13 times last season and notched nine assists, and he's already hit the back of the net five times from nine outings in 2023-24, and there should be more improvement to come.