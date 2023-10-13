Highlights Southampton faces a difficult challenge in the second-tier due to the significant amount of player departures, leaving holes in the squad.

If full-back Kyle Walker-Peters leaves, Southampton should consider replacements such as Isaiah Jones, Neco Williams, Ben Johnson, or Calum Chambers.

James Justin, who suffered relegation with Leicester City, could also be a potential replacement due to his versatility at full-back.

Southampton will be aiming to make a swift return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League during a hectic year last campaign, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles unable to steady the ship and maintain their top-flight status.

Summer appointment Russell Martin has had to deal with a hefty 18 departures from St Mary’s Stadium, with assets such as Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella drawing big-money fees.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

A significant amount of exits has left gaping holes in the playing squad, providing a difficult challenge in the second-tier with the division arguably at its best with heavyweight clubs arriving from the top-flight and League One this year.

If Southampton fail to make a promotion push before the January transfer window, some first-team members may be tempted to leave the club in order to make a routine return to the Premier League, with one of those players potentially being full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Here at Football League World, we take a look at five replacements Southampton should look to replace Walker-Peters if he departs.

1 Isaiah Jones

First up is Middlesbrough defender Isaiah Jones, who made 34 appearances last season helping Boro to reach the play-off semi-finals under Michael Carrick.

Able to operate in any role on the right flank, the 24-year-old has forced himself back into the side on a consistent basis and has registered two goals and an assist in their two most recent fixtures against Cardiff City and Sunderland, significantly contributing to their resurgence in form.

An aggressive option given he's currently being used as a right winger on Teesside, Jones could be a valuable asset and take heaps of pressure off the forward line by adding goals to the team and creating bundles of chances.

2 Neco Williams

Next up is Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams, who has struggled for game time in the Premier League recently in the East Midlands.

The Welsh international made a permanent move to the Tricky Trees from Liverpool and saw regular minutes in his debut season, featuring 31 times and scoring once at Anfield.

This term has seen a change in fortunes for the 22-year-old, with Williams missing their last six top-flight outings, and only playing in their opening two games against Arsenal and Sheffield United.

With a severe lack of game time impacting his career, the Saints could be tempted into a loan move for Williams, giving the defender a chance to restore his confidence and showcase his talent with a consistent run of starts under his belt.

3 Ben Johnson

Another Premier League full-back who could be available is West Ham’s Ben Johnson, who has failed to secure regular minutes due to the competition of Vladimir Coufal.

The 23-year-old burst onto the scene at the London Stadium four years ago but has recently been building his fitness by playing for U21s side.

With no sign of a return to first team action for the Hammers under David Moyes, Johnson's development looks to have stalled but he still has plenty of potential and offers versatility - comfortable playing at both right-back and left-back.

FLW revealed in the summer that the Saints enquired about Johnson so it wouldn't be a surprise were they to return for him.

4 Calum Chambers

Calum Chambers is another man in desperate need of a move away in January, with a lack of minutes registered at Aston Villa under Unai Emery.

The 28-year-old has played 30 times during his spell in the West Midlands but is yet to register a league appearance this season.

With the former Arsenal defender not challenging for a starting spot ahead of Matty Cash, Chambers may look to delve into the Championship for a starting spot, potentially providing healthy competition to the defensive line at the St Mary’s stadium.

5 James Justin

Rounding off the list is James Justin, who similarly suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City.

After joining the Foxes from Luton Town in the summer of 2019, the 25-year-old has seen himself out of the side after sustaining a cruciate ligament rupture in 2021.

Justin has seen mixed minutes under Enzo Maresca too, displaced by Hamza Choudhary in their victory over Stoke City last weekend after back-to-back starts against Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

It may be unlikely for Leicester to negotiate with a promotion rival, but Martin may be tempted to see if a deal can be struck with Justin’s versatility at full-back a standout factor of his quality.