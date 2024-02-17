Highlights Che Adams is likely leaving Southampton, prompting the club to search for replacements like Vangelis Pavlidis and Gift Orban.

Pavlidis has an impressive goal-scoring record, attracting interest from top clubs, while Orban moved to Olympique Lyon recently.

Other potential replacements include Julian Carranza, Evanilson, and Paulinho, all boasting their own strengths and goal-scoring abilities.

Che Adams is set to leave Southampton for free in the summer, so the Saints will need to consider potential replacements for him.

The Scottish international hasn't been as much of a mainstay for Russell Martin's Southampton side as he may have expected. He attracted attention from Premier League sides like Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolves in the January window, and he was said to be keen on a return to the top flight of English football.

The chances of him staying are looking slim, and the Saints may look at options to replace him - likely using data analysis as well as their scouting network.

With that in mind, these are the five most similar players to Adams, according to FBRef.

5 Vangelis Pavlidis

Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis currently plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie. He has one of the best goals/game ratios in world football. He has scored 20 goals in 21 games in the 2023/24 campaign with a 26% conversion rate. Adams' conversion rate is at 20%.

Vangelis Pavlidis 2023/24 stats Games played 21 Starts 21 Goals 20 xG 14.0 Conversion rate (%) 26 Plus/Minus* 19 Stats taken from FBRef *Goal difference when the player is on the pitch

He was being scouted by the likes of Chelsea and Fulham during the winter transfer window, and he made an impression on Aston Villa when he scored against them in the Europa Conference League earlier this season.

4 Gift Orban

Unlike Pavledis who was linked with a move to a top European side in the January window, Gift Orban made the switch to a team in one of the big five leagues. He joined Olympique Lyon for a €13 million fee - roughly £11 million - according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Nigerian striker hasn't got off the mark for OL in the three games that he has played for them in Ligue 1, and his record in the Pro League with Genk wasn't too impressive either. He only scored three league goals for them this season, before making the move across the French-Belgian border.

3 Julian Carranza

Argentinian striker Julian Carranza has been applying his trade in the MLS for the past four years. He spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Union, but the two prior to that he was with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

The 23-year-old netted 14 times in the 2023 season for Philadelphia, who made it to the Eastern Conference semi-finals before being knocked out by FC Cincinnati.

2 Evanilson

Manchester United liked the look of Evanilson all the way back in the summer of 2022, when Erik ten Hag first took over the Red Devils, according to the Manchester Evening News. In the 21/22 campaign, he scored 14 goals for Porto in the Liga Portugal, and he's added even more goals to his game since that breakout season.

The Brazilian has scored nine goals in just 16 games in all competitions for the Dragons. He was the joint-top scorer for his side in this season's Champions League group stage, guiding them to a round of 16 tie against Arsenal.

1 Paulinho

23-year-old Paulinho, who plays with football legend Hulk for Atlético Mineiro, in their shared home country of Brazil, has played a ridiculous 103 minutes per game in the 2024 season of the Mineiro Modulo I.

He's yet to score in that competition, despite starting all five games that he's featured in, but he lit up the Brasileirao Serie A in 2023. Paulinho scored 20 goals from an xG from just 14.9 in that campaign, displaying just how good his finishing abilities are.