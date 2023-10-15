Highlights Southampton's promotion prospects will heavily influence Che Adams' decision. If their chances of returning to the Premier League are slim, he may consider a transfer.

Adams will carefully consider the interested teams before making a move. He will only leave Southampton for a club that has a secure position in their respective league.

Adams' role at Southampton will also factor into his decision. Despite his good form, he has faced competition and tactical changes, so he will seek assurances about his role for the rest of the season.

Southampton were tasked with the trying trials and tribulations of maintaining a vast degree of key assets upon relegation from the Premier League.

It was a scenario in which they weren’t prepared for, evidenced by the expenditure that they’d forked out on big name players over the years.

But when their fate was indeed sealed at the back-end of a catastrophic campaign that saw them finish at the very foot of the division that they’d previously ascended so high in, they were braced to bid farewell to a whole host of individuals.

From Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse to Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella to name a few, there was no shortage of departures across a manic summer window that saw Russell Martin reshape his new squad in both directions.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

There were also some players that ended up staying put on the south coast against all odds, mind, and Che Adams was a standout example.

The striker contributed to eight league goals in a sorely struggling side and subsequently earned notable interest from Everton in the latter stages of the window, prompting significant doubt to his immediate Southampton future.

He ended up staying, of course, but the same question marks are all too prominent a quarter of the way through the season, with clubs all over already having one eye fixated upon the upcoming January transfer window.

And that’s got us thinking - what are three things that’ll surely be going through Adams’ mind ahead of the turn of the year?

1 Southampton's promotion prospects

It’s pretty obvious that the Saints’ divisional standing will have a big bearing on the Scottish international’s thinking.

Their designs of returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking aren’t looking too attainable at the minute, and while they’ve recovered somewhat from a dismal start to the season, they’re still outside the top-six and completely cut adrift from the automatic promotion slots by an eleven-point margin.

It seems as though they’ll have to lean upon the unpredictable entity of the play-offs to have a shot at bringing Premier League football back to St Mary’s, which wasn’t really in the script.

Should Southampton enjoy a blitzing spell of form up until January that reinstates their credentials at a team capable of going all the way then Adams may just be tempted to stick it out in the Championship for another few months, but if the probability of their ambitions remains speculative then Adams’ head could easily be turned - and who could blame him?

2 The teams that are interested in a transfer

Players won’t just move clubs for the sake of it.

It'd be a surprise if no Premier League clubs provoke interest in Adams - barring a sharp downturn in form - but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll leave, either.

It’ll have to be the right move; Adams won’t want to simply trade Southampton for a side that could well be replacing them in the second-tier next term such as Everton, who find themselves just three points above the drop zone at the time of writing.

A transfer would only really make sense for Adams if the team in question are in little doubt towards what their league status for the 2024/25 term will be, and he’ll certainly be running the rule over the interested parties.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

3 His role at Southampton

This factor will be key when he’s deciding upon his future too.

He’s been in great form when he’s actually been on the pitch, scoring three times and laying on a further two despite starting just five matches, and playing in nine of his side’s first eleven overall.

The 27-year-old has hardly been starved of action, but there’s a debate to be had whether he’s been quite as prominent as he’d have liked given Southampton’s relative struggles and his own standing as a top-bracket operator at this level.

Adams has only started once in the Saints’ last three league outings, with Martin electing midfielder Charly Alcaraz at the tip of his team in a significant tactical alteration.

As for leading goalscorer Adam Armstrong, a striker by trade, he’s featured in different avenues as the pitch such as on the wing and even in an unorthodox midfield role.

Granted, that’ll no doubt serve as a reassurance to some extent, but Adams will also know that Martin could easily decide to switch the seven-goal forward back to his natural position at any given moment, particularly if they’re in need of additional dynamism and firepower up front.

He’ll need promises regarding his role for the remainder of the season and surely won’t be content with being anything but a guaranteed starter and a key component in the team, especially if he could simply go and move to a higher division.