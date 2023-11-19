Highlights Southampton may lose key players if their contracts are not renewed, as they will be able to agree pre-contract deals with overseas clubs.

So who could the Saints lose in 2024?

1 Joe Lumley

Joe Lumley joined the club in the summer on a free deal after he was released by Middlesbrough, having returned from his loan at Reading.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper appeared to fit what Martin is looking for between the sticks but it was clear that he wouldn't be the first choice.

Unfortunately for him though, he finds himself as the third choice behind Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy and therefore is yet to make his debut.

Every club needs a third-choice goalkeeper in case of an emergency, so if he is happy with that role then a new deal could make sense.

2 Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong has been at Southampton for five years, having joined from Celtic in 2018, and made himself an important player as he has racked up 186 appearances for them so far.

Martin has relied on him in the midfield this season as he has featured in every league game, so he will want to get a contract extension for the 31-year-old.

He could be particularly useful if they get promoted given his experience and versatility.

3 Che Adams

A transfer drama in the summer revolved around Che Adams as, according to the BBC, Everton were in talks to sign him for a £12 million fee.

The Saints were desperate to keep him due to the quality he has shown in the Premier League as he scored 25 goals in the top division.

They got their wish but the 27-year-old has been slightly inconsistent so far during this campaign. He's scored just three times but has had to contend with injury issues.

If he can get a run of games, he should be a big threat while now that Everton have got Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to full fitness and signed Beto from Udinese, they might not need to come back in for him.

Adams will need to prove his worth though for a contract extension, especially with the extra competition of Ross Stewart, who returned in the win over West Brom and should be back to full match sharpness after the international break.

If Adams can get into goalscoring form, a new contract would be worth it, but if he continues to be inconsistent, he won't be the biggest loss to Martin.