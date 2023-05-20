Southampton are gearing up for a first season back in the Championship for over a decade and will be attempting to bounce back straight to the Premier League.

It has been a poor campaign for the Saints but they will be confident that they can put all their disappointment to one side as they prepare for a strong summer of recruitment.

Burnley are an example of what exactly can be achieved when a relegated team return to the Championship for the first time in a while, with Vincent Kompany's side grabbing the division's title.

The Saints also have a managerial situation to solve and with a few names linked with the soon-to-be vacancy at St Mary's, there is clear frontrunner and reports would suggest that Southampton are closing in on publicly confirming his appointment.

Swansea City's Russell Martin has reportedly been of interest to the Saints hierarchy, with the 37-year-old deploying a rather unique style of play.

What is the latest concerning Swansea City's Russell Martin and the soon-to-be Southampton vacancy?

As per a report from The Athletic, Martin is set to be appointed at Southampton as it remains to be seen exactly how long the process will take, or if there will be any complications in these advanced stages.

It was expected that the young Swans boss would fly out to America this week for talks about his future at the South Wales club, however, this fresh twist has surfaced.

The report goes on to state that no formal contact has been made but it is growing increasingly likely that the 37-year-old will take charge at St Mary's as the Saints gear up for what is expected to be an immediate promotion push in the Championship.

Southampton are intending to be more possession-heavy next season and Martin certainly fits the criteria when considering the style of play he has delpoyed as both Swansea and MK Dons manager.

The expected appointment of the current Swansea boss has drawn a rather mixed response from the Southampton faithful, with supporters perhaps leaning slightly more towards a disappointment outlook.

Here, is what just a selection of Saints fans have made of this latest update...