Highlights Southampton Football Club faces an intriguing season after relegation from the Premier League, with their first Championship campaign since 2011/12.

The club is dealing with transfer speculation surrounding key players like James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, and Che Adams, which may impact their performance.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw, a 17-year-old midfielder, has emerged as a standout player during pre-season, drawing comparisons to Gareth Bale and potentially being an exciting prospect for Southampton.

It certainly promises to be an interesting season for Southampton Football Club.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Saints are set to embark on their first campaign at this level since 2011/12 when they take on Sheffield Wednesday under the lights at Hillsborough on Friday night.

All eyes will be on Russell Martin and his side, too, given it is the opening match of the Championship season, and set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports for a national audience.

Regardless of the outcome of that match, it seems likely that we will not see the best of Southampton for a little while into the season, though.

That is because there is still plenty of transfer speculation surrounding a number of their star players, and the club are yet to really dip into the transfer market.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, and Che Adams all continue to be linked with moves away, for example, whilst the club have only made two signings so far this summer.

Indeed, Shea Charles, a 19-year-old midfielder joins from Man City for a hefty £10.5m fee, whilst the club also did a very shrewd bit of business in bringing Ryan Manning to the club on a free transfer.

The pair are strong additions, but for now, Saints are mainly relying on those already at the club.

Who has impressed for Southampton in pre-season?

Having said that, ahead of the opening weekend, with pre-season now done and dusted for the Saints, we thought we'd check in with FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders.

Indeed, we asked our Saints fan pundit for his thoughts on who has been the surprise package (in a good way) for the Saints so far this pre-season.

Martin's answer may surprise a few.

"Well, the surprise has been Sam Amo-Ameyaw," Martin explained to FLW.

"He's been the standout player. A 17-year-old midfielder, an attacking midfielder.

"He played in the final game against Liverpool, he came on as a sub in the last Premier League game.

"He's being spoken about as the best talent [to be a part of the Saints' youth ranks] since Gareth Bale.

"He looks really really good. He could be really really interesting for Southampton this season."

Who is Sam Amo-Ameyaw?

Most fans of the EFL would be forgiven for not being entirely familiar with who Sam Amo-Ameyaw is given he only recently turned 17 years old.

However, given he is being talked about at Saints as the best talent since Gareth Bale, clearly he is a very highly-rated young player.

Interestingly, given the Bale talk, he started his career at Spurs before moving to Southampton last summer.

So far, he has only made the one senior appearance for the club - that Premier League outing versus Liverpool discussed above.

Given he has really impressed during pre-season, though, there is every chance that tally will rise this campaign.