QPR’s chances of completing a deal to sign Hjalmar Ekdal from Burnley this January could be hurt by their recent business involving Southampton.

It has been reported by Swedish outlet Expressen that the centre-back is a potential target for the Hoops this month, after Ronnie Edwards has already been brought in on loan.

Martí Cifuentes is keen to strengthen his first team squad, with the team now looking to earn a top half of the table finish this season.

A poor start to the campaign has been turned around, and the gap to the top six is now only eight points after 26 games.

The London club could even be eyeing a late push for a play-off place, if they can bring in the right signings before the 3 February deadline.

Hjalmar Ekdal - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 9 1 (1) 2023-24 8 (5) 0 2024-25 0 0 As of January 15th

Burnley’s Hjalmar Ekdal stance

It has been claimed by Alan Nixon that the Clarets are ready to offload Ekdal this winter in a bid to trim down Scott Parker’s first team squad.

However, QPR face competition for his signature from a number of clubs, including Stoke City and Rangers.

If Burnley are going to loan the 26-year-old, then they will be keen to ensure that he receives game time at his next team for the second half of the season.

While his long-term future may lie away from Turf Moor, in all likelihood, the better he can perform on loan the better his market value could be in the summer if a permanent opportunity arises.

Ekdal has struggled with Burnley since joining in 2023, with injuries playing a large role in hampering his ability to compete for minutes under both Vincent Kompany and Parker.

A fresh change of scenery could be what he needs, but Burnley may have some reservations about QPR due to their recent addition of Edwards from Southampton.

Jake Clarke-Salter has also made his return to Cifuentes’ side after a spell on the sidelines, giving the Spaniard options in his backline, with Jimmy Dunne and Steve Cook also available for selection.

Southampton factor could cost QPR

The fact Edwards has already been brought in means that Burnley may have reservations over agreeing to a loan deal with QPR for Ekdal.

The youngster started last weekend alongside Clarke-Salter in the team’s FA Cup defeat to Leicester City.

This could be a sign that Cifuentes has picked his preferred centre-back partnership for the second half of the campaign, and it’s unlikely Ekdal’s arrival would change that.

Clarke-Salter has been a crucial figure for QPR under Cifuentes when fit, and will be in the team as long as he remains available.

Edwards and Dunne will compete for game time, and the Saints will be keeping close tabs on the progress of their loan star, having sent him to Loftus Road with the intention and understanding that he would be playing regularly.

A move to Stoke or Rangers is surely far more likely for Ekdal at this stage given their reported interest.

If QPR were serious about bringing in Ekdal, then a move for Edwards wouldn’t have come to fruition.