Southampton are facing up to a season-defining week, as they do battle against Leeds United in the Championship play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, transfer speculation across the EFL, and in particular the second tier, is only continuing to intensify, with several clubs continuing their preparations for the new season.

Whilst that won't be the main thought in Russell Martin's mind, the Saints must plan for life in either the Championship or Premier League depending on the result at Wembley.

And, according to a report, they could be recruiting someone who has already achieved a promotion on the continent this season.

Southampton targeting St Pauli winger but face European competition

That's because, based off a report by German transfer expert and FußballTransfers reporter Dominik Schneider, Southampton are said to have St Pauli winger Elias Saad on their radar as we move further into transfer season.

Taking to his X/Twitter account, Schneider exclusively revealed that there are numerous clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old.

St Pauli have recently secured promotion back to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign, with the report claiming that German top flight outfits such as Union Berlin - who survived on the final day of the season - have made enquiries or gathered information on the winger after his impressive season in the 2.Bundesliga at the Millerntor Stadion.

Saints are also said to be facing competition from other clubs across the continent, with Schneider describing themselves and La Liga side Getafe as "very interested."

No market valuation has been stated within the report, but it does state that Saad is under contract with St Pauli until 2026, and a transfer fee would be required to prize him away.

Elias Saad's performances for St Pauli

The Tunisian winger joined 'Freibeuter der Liga' back in December 2022 as a 22-year-old from Regionalliga Nord outfit, Eintracht Norderstedt.

At the time, St Pauli's sporting director, Andreas Bornemann stated: "We see a lot of potential for development in him, which makes him a perfect fit for our concept."

After joining, Saad was eased into the first team picture in a side continuously chasing their top-flight ambitions, and he made 7 appearances in the second half of the season, with his first goal for the club coming in a 4-3 defeat against bitter rivals Hamburg SV in the 'Hamburg Derby', before netting again against Darmstadt in May 2023.

Elias Saad's 23/24 2.Bundesliga Stats Total Matches Played 30 Matches Started 25 Goals 7 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes per Game 1.7 Successful Dribbles per Game 2.1 Duels Won per Game 5.0 All stats as per Sofascore

However, it has been this season which has seen the winger's potential and development skyrocket, as he featured in 30 of the club's 34 2.Bundesliga games, starting 25 of those and scoring seven times in a side which liked to share the goals around - ending as the side's fourth-highest scorer in the league as the title was secured on the final day.

Saad's last goal of the season came on March 1st, in a 3-1 away defeat to FC Schalke 04.

A potential savvy move for Southampton

Southampton could potentially be without David Brooks and Ryan Fraser next season should they fail in their promotion bid, so the acquisition of Saad from that point of view would be extremely shrewd.

However, it does seem as though the chances of striking a deal will depend on the outcome at Wembley, with numerous Bundesliga sides and La Liga sides monitoring his situation, and with St Pauli being promoted themselves, it presents the Tunisian with the first opportunity of top flight football in his career, something he won't want to pass up on lightly.

Either way, it makes for yet another intriguing transfer saga which could develop across the summer transfer window.