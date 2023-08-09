Southampton's opening day win over Sheffield Wednesday saw James Ward-Prowse make his Championship debut - and it seems as though it will be his only appearance in the second-tier with West Ham reportedly agreeing a fee for his services.

The long-serving Saints star made his debut for the Saints back in 2011 at the age of just 16, and has since gone on to make over 400 appearances for the club he joined as an eight-year old, including missing just two Premier League appearances out of the previous four seasons.

However, despite recording an assist in the opening game of the season in South Yorkshire, interest in Ward-Prowse has grown stronger and stronger from West Ham, especially given that Declan Rice has departed for Arsenal for £105million and the Irons are in serious need of recruitments to alleviate his loss.

And, according to various sources including The Athletic, it appears that Ward-Prowse will finish his Championship career with just one sole appearance after West Ham agreed a fee in the region of £30million for his services.

What do the reports state?

The first report to suggest that Ward-Prowse was on his way to the London Stadium was from Jacob Steinberg, who stated that the two clubs had finally agreed a deal after weeks of negotiations.

And, according to The Athletic, the Irons will give Southampton a fee of around £30m - with the 28-year-old expected to sign a four-year contract.

West Ham and Ward-Prowse are expected to be ‘keen to complete the move as soon as possible’, and alongside the potential signings of Harry Maguire and Edson Alvarez of Manchester United and Ajax respectively, the Irons are in their rebuilding stage after losing Rice for a record fee involving a British player.

According to Ben Jacobs, Ward-Prowse was at the top of David Moyes’ wish list, though the fee taking him to the capital was at the ‘top end’ of what West Ham were expected to pay. It had been reported previously that Southampton were willing to part for £40m, but with little interest in his services, the Saints have taken a fee now to avoid losing him on the cheap in the coming years.

Where does the move leave Southampton?

With young Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia also likely to depart the club given Liverpool's interest in his signature, Southampton will have a figure of roughly £80m for their midfield duo given Lavia’s supposed £50m price tag.

Add to that the £32m from Tino Livramento’s move to Newcastle earlier this week, and the Saints will have brought in over £110m should Lavia and Ward-Prowse complete their moves away from the club.

Russell Martin’s side still have Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Shea Charles and Carlos Alcaraz in their midfield ranks, which could be more than enough to see them secure promotion to the top-flight after one year in the second-tier - but an increased transfer kitty means that the Saints could well reinvest in other key areas ahead of the deadline slamming shut.