This would be an exciting signing.

Patrick Roberts’ future could be away from Sunderland amid reports of a potential transfer before the 1 September deadline.

According to Alan Nixon, Southampton are interested in a move for the forward.

Roberts has been a key figure at the Stadium of Light since joining from Celtic, who are also interested in re-signing the 26-year-old this summer.

The winger featured 42 times in the Championship last season, as Tony Mowbray’s side earned an impressive sixth place finish in the league.

Roberts contributed five goals and seven assists, with the team narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Would Patrick Roberts be a good signing for Southampton?

Sunderland have had a slow start to the new campaign, winning just one of their three opening games.

Roberts has started in each league fixture, but has yet to open his account for the new term with the team sitting 16th in the table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Roberts would be a good addition to Russell Martin’s squad…

Declan Harte

Roberts has gained great experience in the Championship over the last year, also helping Sunderland gain promotion to the second tier during his time in League One.

The forward has gone from strength to strength during his time at the Stadium of Light, earning the adoration of the supporters in Wearside.

It would be a blow for Sunderland to lose yet another attacking talent, so it could take a sizable fee to convince the Black Cats of a sale.

Competition from Celtic will also be tricky, as a return to Scotland may prove a more preferable deal at this stage given his history with the club.

Southampton also have strong options out wide and in attack, meaning his place in Martin’s side wouldn’t be guaranteed either.

The forward is versatile and can play out wide on either flank or centrally, which would be a great asset for Southampton to have in their attacking ranks.

Nathan Tella has made the right-wing his own, but there could be a place on the left for Roberts, where he would be competing with Samuel Edozie for minutes.

This would certainly strengthen the Saints’ attacking depth, making it a smart move, but they will need to be wary of the potential cost of the deal.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an exciting signing.

Southampton are a side that will dominate possession on a weekly basis at this level, so they will generally come up against an opposition side that will sit deep.

Therefore, you need players who can unlock a defence with a moment of quality, and that's what Roberts can do. He does need to improve his output, but I feel he is a player that could thrive under Martin.

From Sunderland's perspective, it would be a blow to lose Roberts, but his contract situation means they will have to consider a decent offer.

It might not be the big-name addition that Southampton fans want, but the ex-Celtic man could be hugely effective in this Saints side.