Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Ben Johnson, a defender for West Ham, to strengthen their backline.

Tino Livramento's departure has left Southampton lacking in full-back options, making Johnson a potential solution.

Johnson's contract with West Ham expires in 2024, and he has been unable to secure consistent playing time, making a move to Southampton a good opportunity for him to earn more minutes.

Southampton have made enquiries over the availability of West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

According to Football Insider, the defender is a high priority transfer for the Saints as they look to bolster their backline.

Russell Martin is keen to find a replacement for Tino Livramento, who departed for Newcastle United in a big money move earlier in the window.

Livramento’s exit has left the team a little light at full back, which could be addressed by the potential arrival of Johnson.

The 23-year-old came through the academy system at the London Stadium, but has been unable to cement himself as an important part of David Moyes’ squad.

What is the latest news surrounding Ben Johnson?

Johnson’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning he could leave the Hammers as a free agent at the end of this season as things stand.

The full back has been an unused substitute in both of West Ham’s opening league fixtures, having made just 17 appearances in the division last year.

Johnson did feature regularly in the club’s Europa Conference League run that led to winning the competition last summer, but he was used sparingly in the closing stages of the tournament.

The defender initially came through at West Ham when he was still a teenager, but he has yet to earn consistent game time with the London club.

2021-22 was his most involved campaign, featuring 20 times in the league which included 16 starts.

However, his role in the team has since diminished, and he could seek a departure in order to earn greater playing time.

What is the latest regarding Southampton?

The Saints should have money to spend based on the figures involved in their big sales this summer.

All of James Ward-Prowse, Livramento and Roméo Lavia departed St. Mary’s for big fees, with the south coast club yet to really reinvest that money back into the squad.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee West Ham would consider to sell Johnson, but he should be available at a lower price due to his contract situation.

This could be the Premier League side’s last chance to earn a fee for the player given he is available as a free agent next summer.

Given he is not an important part of their squad, that could make him a very affordable option for the Championship club.

Southampton have already added Shea Charles and Ryan Manning to their ranks this summer, but now have just over a week left to complete any further deals.

Would Ben Johnson be a good signing for Southampton?

Johnson is a versatile figure that is comfortable playing across the backline, as well as in midfield.

That could make him a very useful asset to have in the squad for the busy season ahead at Southampton.

He has also earned plenty of Premier League and European experience in his career so far, so could be a great presence to add to the dressing room.

Johnson should look to make the move away from the Hammers for greater game time, and the Saints could be an ideal next step.