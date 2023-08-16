Highlights Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has attracted interest from Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City as a potential loan target.

Harwood-Bellis played a key role in Burnley's promotion and is ready for more senior-level experience.

The young defender would be an upgrade for Southampton, offering defensive quality, leadership, and excellent passing ability.

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has emerged as a potential loan target for Southampton.

According to John Percy, the centre back has attracted interest from a number of Championship sides.

The Saints face competition from Leeds United and Leicester City in the race for the England U21 international.

Harwood-Bellis spent last season out on loan with Burnley, playing a key role in the team’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has yet to make his breakthrough into Pep Guardiola’s first team plans at the Etihad, so may need to depart the club again this summer in order to gain further experience at a senior level.

Would Taylor Harwood-Bellis be a good signing for Southampton?

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, time is running out for clubs to find upgrades to their first team squads.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Harwood-Bellis would be a good addition to Russell Martin’s team…

Declan Harte

Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens have started both of Southampton’s first two league games, conceding five goals in the process.

The pairing is solid, if unexciting, but may not be enough to help the club challenge for automatic promotion.

Armel Bella-Kotchap has been out of the team with speculation still surrounding his future, but he could step back into the side if he remains beyond the 1 September deadline.

Either way, Harwood-Bellis would be a big upgrade regardless of if Bella-Kotchap stays or goes.

It is a surprise to see the defender linked with Championship sides, as his performances last season suggested he could play in the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis is a commanding presence at the back, suits Martin’s possession-based style of play and is an overall very good defender.

He would be an upgrade on either Bednarek or Stephens and would help Southampton in their attempt to control games to a dominant degree.

The defender is an excellent progressive passer of the ball, is a leader at only 21 and is a difficult player for attackers to get the better of.

If Southampton can convince City to loan him out to the second tier again this season, he would be an excellent addition to the team.

Alfie Burns

Southampton look great going forwards. They've scored six goals across two games and, with the addition of another striker in the next fortnight, should have the firepower to compete at the sharp end of the division.

The headache for Russell Martin right now is Southampton's defence - shipping four goals to Norwich City so early in the season is far from ideal.

An additional defensive option, then, makes total sense and brings us to Harwood-Bellis.

The Man City youngster has had a big 12 months, something of a real indication he's ready to step up a level; he's played a crucial role for Burnley in their promotion to the Premier League and led England's U21s to silverware in the summer.

He looks ready for the Premier League, so would be an obvious coup for Southampton in the Championship.

He's perfect for Saints, too, offering that additional defensive quality and also having experience of playing in a similar possession-heavy side in the Championship.

At Burnley, he showed he's got good ability in possession, whilst his development through City's academy will have demanded similar. Southampton will expect to see a lot of the ball under Martin and need their defenders to be more than comfortable with the ball at their feet starting attacks.

Harwood-Bellis ticks that box more than most, whilst his experiences over the last 12 months have furthered his maturity. You'd think he is ready for the Premier League, so looks a standout option for any EFL side.