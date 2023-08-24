Highlights Southampton should consider signing Ben Johnson to bolster their defensive options and provide depth on both flanks. His versatility and Premier League experience make him an ideal solution.

Johnson's contract situation at West Ham means that Southampton could potentially acquire him at a reasonable price, making it a smart move for the club.

If Kyle Walker-Peters leaves, Southampton will need to replace him, and Johnson would be an ideal candidate due to his versatility and ability to adapt to Russell Martin's tactics.

Ben Johnson has been identified as a transfer target by Southampton.

According to Football Insider, the Saints are keen to bolster their defensive options before the transfer window closes.

Russell Martin sees the West Ham full back as an ideal target to bring into his first team squad at St. Mary’s.

Johnson came through the academy at the London Stadium, but has been unable to cement himself as a regular part of David Moyes’ side.

This could lead to his departure this summer, with the 23-year-old entering the final year of his current contract.

Would Ben Johnson be a good signing for Southampton?

This will be West Ham’s last chance to cash-in on the full back if no fresh agreement can be reached with the player.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Johnson would be a good signing for the Saints…

Declan Harte

Southampton have two strong options for their starting full back positions in Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Manning.

But beyond that, they are looking a little light on either flank.

Johnson is a versatile player that can play on either wing, as well as centrally in midfield, so could be an ideal solution to their lack of alternatives in the squad.

That he is in the final year of his contract also means he should be available at a reasonable price.

This would be a smart move for Southampton to close out the window, and is a move that should be enticing to the 23-year-old.

He has Premier League and European experience from his time at West Ham, and should receive more game time at St. Mary’s than he is currently getting in Moyes’ side.

Southampton should have money to spend given the sales they’ve made during this window, so this should be a deal that can work well for all parties.

Alfie Burns

You've got to feel that what Southampton look to do in the full-back areas is going to depend on the future of Kyle Walker-Peters. If the Saints can retain him, surely they have more pressing matters in their squad heading into the final week of the window.

That being said, if Walker Peters does end up leaving between now and September 1st, Southampton will have to replace him and someone like Ben Johnson would be ideal.

The 23-year-old is a versatile full-back in that he can play on both sides of defence, whilst his contract running down at West Ham means that Southampton might be able to pick him up for a very reasonable fee this window.

Most importantly, he's a very good player. Ammassing 87 appearances for West Ham during what's been a hugely successful part of their recent history isn't bad going at all, and whilst he's not exactly become a first-team regular, he's played his part in the wider squad because of his versatility.

Stepping down into the Championship, where he could become a starter if the departure of Walker-Peters develops, makes perfect sense for him moving into his peak years.

If he can adapt to Russell Martin's philosophy and tactical demands, he could be an assured signing, offering quality and relative experience for his years.