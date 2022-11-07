Southampton eyeing move for Luton Town boss Nathan Jones after Hassenhuttl exit

Nathan Jones is being considered for the managerial vacancy at Southampton.

According to The Athletic, the Luton Town boss is being considered as one of several options to replace the dismissed Ralph Hassenhuttl.

It has also been reported by Alex Crook that the 49-year old is the Saints’ top target to come in as the team’s newest manager.

Hassenhuttl was relieved of his duties at St. Mary’s on Monday morning following a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The defeat leaves Southampton 18th in the Premier League table, one point adrift of safety after 14 games.

Nathan Jones has been manager at Kenilworth Road since 2020, when he re-joined the club after an initial stint from 2016 to 2019.

He led the club to the Championship play-offs last season following an impressive 6th place finish.

Despite defeat in the semi-finals to Huddersfield Town, the Hatters gained a lot of credit for earning a top six position.

Luton are currently 8th in this season’s standings as they chase another promotion bid.

Jones’ side are two points from the top six following their victory at the weekend over Blackpool.

The Verdict

This would be a big step up for Jones should he replace Hassenhuttl at Southampton.

It would be his first foray into the Premier League, with a side struggling for results.

However, turning down an opportunity like that, no matter how risky, is going to be difficult.

It is a young side with a lot of potential, but it will require a quick turnaround to get the team back to playing with the confidence and belief it needs to stay in the Premier League this season, so Jones would have a huge task on his hands should he leave.