Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus for around £12.8 million this summer.

The club faces competition from other English teams such as Brentford, Brighton, and Crystal Palace for his signature.

Southampton's pursuit of Iling-Junior could be influenced by their league status and ongoing battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton are one of the clubs chasing a move for Juventus forward Samuel Iling-Junior this summer.

According to Tutto Juve, the 20-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from English clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer market at the end of the season.

Southampton’s summer business may yet depend on the future of their own league status, with Russell Martin’s side competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The Saints are currently in the battle for a top two spot, but it is far from guaranteed that the south coast club will go straight back into the top flight at the first attempt.

However, Southampton have created a relationship with the Italian giants following a January loan agreement to bring Carlos Alcaraz to Turin.

Samuel Iling-Junior transfer latest

It has been reported that Southampton are interested in the Juve winger, with Juventus open to a €15 million (£12.8 million sale).

However, the Saints face competition from English rivals such as Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

The deal to loan Alcaraz to Juventus could also play a role in determining the outcome of Iling-Junior’s next destination.

Related Ex-QPR boss makes Leeds United prediction involving Southampton and Ipswich Town Gareth Ainsworth believes Leeds United will finish ahead of Southampton and Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion.

It has been claimed that the Bianconeri have agreed a €49.5 million (£42.3 million) figure to make the loan permanent at the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Juve can really afford this figure, but perhaps Southampton’s interest in Iling-Junior could help pave the way for a move that works for everyone.

The Saints have also been linked with Matías Soulé from Juve, which could also have an impact on this potential summer business come the end of the term.

Iling-Junior has made 13 appearances in Serie A so far this season (all stats via Fbref), all of which came from the bench, and has contributed one goal and two assists for the side sitting second in the table.

Southampton league position

Meanwhile, Southampton are third in the Championship table, two points behind second place Leeds United.

Martin’s side fell out of the automatic promotion places on Tuesday night following a 3-1 loss to Bristol City.

This defeat ended the club’s 25-game unbeaten run, which stretched back to the end of September.

Southampton do have a game in hand on their promotion rivals Leeds, but the fight at the top of the table is still extremely close with only 15 games remaining.

Next up for the Saints is a Friday night clash away to fifth place West Brom.

Iling-Junior an exciting prospect

Southampton are clearly keen to bolster their attacking options in the summer, and are planning for life back in the Premier League.

While it is not yet guaranteed that they will be back in the top flight next year, it is smart to have these targets identified early just in case.

Iling-Junior is an exciting prospect, and could be available at a reasonable price at just £12.3 million.

He has already earned Serie A experience, competing at the highest level for Juve and he has the potential to become even more valuable if he can develop into a top talent as he gets even more first team experience.