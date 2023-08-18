Southampton have responded positively and proactively to the pitfalls of Premier League relegation.

The appointment of progressive manager Russell Martin from Swansea City represents a sustainable step in the right direction from the Saints, who experienced instability in the dugout last term.

And while they have lost prized assets such as Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and, of course, skipper James Ward-Prowse, the Saints have done well to keep hold of many players that should promise to orchestrate a significant infleunce at Championship.

Though they have made just a small handful of signings to date, the acquisiton of Ryan Manning is certainly an ambitious one after he excelled in the previous season under Martin's tuition, whereas capturing Shea Charles from Manchester City is business that could yield great success in the long run.

Sure enough, many would argue that Southampton already boast a squad capable of meeting the designs of promotion that the club have been tipped for this season, but they are nonetheless attempting to bolster their ranks even more as deadline day nears and have penciled Leeds United's Cody Drameh on their transfer wishlist.

Southampton transfer interest in Leeds United's Cody Drameh

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that Martin has identifed the right-back as a key transfer target.

Drameh is believed to be a long-term target for Martin and he is prepared to wait until January, or even next summer when his contract expires if a deal is not possible this summer.

This comes after The Express disclosed that Arsenal are eyeing up Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters following an ACL injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber.

Walker-Peters was one of a limited few Southampton players to provide a good self-account in the team's relegation from the top-flight and looks set to play a big role this time around should he stay, having played both of their opening two league matches.

Southampton, though, are actively looking for replacements in the event of a worst-case scenario.

Drameh is not the only young full-back to emerge on the club's radar as of late, with sources exclusively informing FLW that the south coast side are also looking into a loan deal for Tottenham's Djed Spence.

Would Leeds United's Cody Drameh be a good signing for Southampton?

Undoubtedly, Drameh would arrive as yet another serious statement of intent from the Saints.

In spite of his young age, the 21-year-old beholds crucial know-how on what it takes to get out of this league and proved vital during the second-half of last season to Luton Town's promotion through the play-offs, having joined on loan from Leeds.

That was his second highly-impressive loan stint in the second-tier, with the prospect also catching eye with Cardiff City the campaign before and even scooping the club's Player of the Season award.

In both of his loan spells, Drameh has exhibited a remarkable attacking nature from right-back, frequently helping his sides in transition and driving the ball forwards, while he also adds additional steel defensively.

It has often seemed rather strange why he has never had a chance to show his worth at Elland Road, then, but Southampton could well make the Whites regret their Drameh stance in both the immediate and long-term future.

It is a move that may not happen if Walker-Peters remains in Hampshire, but if a departure does occur then Drameh is no doubt a ready-made replacement.