Southampton's play-off final success over Leeds United this past weekend means that they can attempt to sign Newcastle's Ryan Fraser and West Ham's Flynn Downes on permanent transfers.

The Sunday showdown against the Whites was a tense affair, but a brilliant Adam Armstrong finish and defensive solidity meant that Russell Martin's side will be in the Premier League next season.

This comes after Southampton were relegated from the top division the previous season after finishing 20th with a woeful six wins in 38 league games.

Whilst it was crucial for both sides to get promoted, the promotion for the Saints means that they can now afford to purchase the Premier League duo.

Southampton transfer latest on Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser

According to Alfie House of the Daily Echo, Southampton are chasing a deal for the duo who both started the play-off final.

Downes has been a prominent fixture in Martin's side this season, having signed from West Ham on loan last summer. A Hammers fan from a young age, it is understood that he will look to leave the London Stadium for regular first-team football and would be desperate to return to Southampton.

Speaking about a possible return, Downes said this at the start of May: “Of course, I would love to stay here next season. I love it here.

“I love the gaffer. I love the staff. I love this place. Obviously, we will have to see what happens. I won’t know too much until I go back to West Ham. We will see what happens there.”

Having signed for West Ham for £12 million in July 2022, West Ham feels that his performances this season command a fee above that valuation.

At 25 years of age, he represents a player who still has a huge amount of potential and Russell Martin will feel he can draw that out of him in the coming years.

Whilst Saints fans will have to wait and see whether Downes still has a future with West Ham, Fraser's time at Newcastle looks like it is coming to an end.

The Daily Echo believes that work has already begun to sign the Scotsman, who has 12 months left on his deal at St James' Park.

This comes after yesterday's news that Saints have triggered a £20 million release clause for Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has been another superb addition on loan.

Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser could help Southampton with their Premier League ambitions

Having signed for Saints in the summer transfer window, both Downes and Fraser's time on loan on the south coast has been a sucessful one.

Downes' relationship with manager Martin has been crucial, and having been managed by him at Swansea, they continued their relationship at the Saints.

Ranking among some of the best midfielders in the league for touches, passes completed and pass accuracy, Downes has been a revelation at the base of the midfield trio.

Flynn Downes time at Southampton (FotMob) Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 2 Successful Passes 2005 Pass Accuracy 93.3% Touches 2519

For Fraser, a starring role was hard to come by for the majority of the campaign. But, two superb performances against West Brom and Leeds respectively have displayed the talent that everyone knows he has, so it is no surprise to see the Saints board try and tie him down to a permanent deal.

His time at Newcastle has been a disappointing one, with just eight goals and 59 appearances in four years. So, a move to St Mary's Stadium may prove fruitful, and he could try and rediscover the form that saw him become a favourite at AFC Bournemouth, making over 200 appearances for the Cherries.