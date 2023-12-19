Highlights Southampton face tough competition from Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United in their bid to sign Matia Soulé.

Juventus is looking to recall Soulé from his loan in January in order to sell him permanently and raise transfer funds.

Southampton's ambitious move for Soulé would be a statement of intent as they aim to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton are preparing a big money offer for Juventus starlet Matia Soulé in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet La Stampa, via Tutto Juve, the Saints are set to compete for the signature of the 20-year-old.

Serie A giants Juventus are prepared to cash in on the forward in the January transfer window in order to reinvest the money back into their first team squad, with the player currently out on loan.

The Argentine has made 14 appearances in the Italian top flight so far this season, all of which have come as starts, contributing six goals and one assist for Frosinone.

However, a departure in January could be on the cards as the Old Lady looks to raise transfer funds in the winter market.

Southampton face Soulé competition

Southampton’s attempts to sign Soulé will not be straightforward as there are a number of clubs eyeing a move for the youngster.

It was reported earlier this week that Premier League side Crystal Palace have already tabled an offer to Juventus for the player through intermediaries.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring the situation surrounding the winger.

While Soulé is currently out on loan with Frosinone, a deal that is supposed to run until the end of the season, Juventus are intending to trigger a recall clause that will bring him back to the club in January.

This will allow the player to then be sold on a permanent basis, opening the door for Southampton to compete for his signature.

The Saints are reportedly willing to table an offer worth €30 million (£25.8 million) to try and lure the player to St. Mary’s in the new year.

His arrival is seen as an option to bolster Russell Martin’s side in their bid to battle for promotion back to the Premier League in 2024.

Southampton league position

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship table, level on points with third place Leeds United.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is 10 points, as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

The Saints are aiming to go straight back up to the top flight, having been relegated last season.

The south coast club are on an unbeaten run that stretches back to the end of September, as they look to close the gap to the automatic promotion spots.

An ambitious January move

If Southampton can convince Soulé to move to St. Mary’s in January then that would be a real statement of their intent.

A deal worth more than £25 million would be a lot of money for a side in the Championship.

However, his performances for Frosinone indicate that he would be an extremely exciting signing for the Saints.

He could prove the difference the team needs to bridge the gap to the top two in the second half of the campaign.