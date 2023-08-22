Highlights Nathan Wood could be a good signing for Southampton as he has impressed as a defensive performer under Russell Martin at Swansea.

Wood's familiarity with Martin's style of play and their previous working relationship could lead to a smooth transition at Southampton.

Although the initial offer of £10 million may not be the strongest, Southampton's available funds from player sales this summer may give Swansea room to negotiate for a higher fee, closer to £15 million.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton have made a £10 million offer to Swansea City for defender Nathan Wood.

According to Sky Sports, the Saints are keen on signing the 21-year-old before the window shuts next week.

Wood was a key figure for Swansea during Russell Martin’s time in charge as manager, with the 37-year-old now at the helm at St. Mary’s.

Martin is looking to sign his former player to his new club in order to bolster the team’s defensive options.

It is believed that an offer worth up to £10 million has been made, which consists of a £7 million initial payment and the rest being made up of performance-related add-ons.

Would Nathan Wood be a good signing for Southampton?

It remains to be seen whether Swansea will accept such a proposal, especially so late in the transfer window.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether £10 million is a good valuation of Wood…

Declan Harte

Wood stood out as a strong defensive performer last season under Martin and has started the new campaign well.

The 21-year-old is an impressive figure and could be quite comfortable taking the step-up to Southampton.

He knows Martin well from their time together at Swansea and should be able to make a smooth transition to St. Mary’s as a result.

Wood is a natural fit for the Saints’ style of play. He is comfortable on the ball and is great at getting the team up the pitch in possession.

A £10 million fee made up of £7 million and add-ons wouldn’t be the strongest offer, but a first bid is never going to be the most convincing.

Everyone knows Southampton have money from their huge player sales this summer, so Swansea will be looking closer to a figure worth £15 million, especially as there is going to be a tight turnaround in finding a replacement.

This would be a great signing for the Saints, who really need reinforcement at centre back before the window closes, but Swansea will want a fair price for the talented defender.

Alfie Burns

We know Southampton need defensive reinforcements and the fact it's one of Martin's former players being linked is no surprise given how this window has unfolded so far.

Wood is a talented defender and, at 21, has age on his side so he can develop further and become a top-flight player.

However, thinking of him in Martin's Swansea side, it does set a couple of alarm bells ringing. Whilst Martin's Swansea outfit dominated the ball and looked good going forwards with some attractive styles of play, their defence never quite matched up to that as they stalled in mid-table and it's important to remember that Wood was a massive part of that squad.

That brings me to the price. At the moment the total package is £10m, yet clubs know Southampton have cash to spend after some high-profile sales, which works in their favour but also massively works against them. Swansea will be well within their rights here to drive that price up as Martin comes knocking for one of their young talents.

Southampton need to ensure that what comes through the door in the next fortnight makes them better and, whilst they are at it, they need to make sure that they aren't paying over the odds. When it comes to Wood, at this stage of his career, there's no certainty that he makes Southampton any better right now, whilst his price will be on the rise as well as we enter the final weeks of the window.

There is some sense in Southampton targeting Wood, yet there are probably more here-and-now ready options, at a better price, for the Saints.