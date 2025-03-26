Southampton are intent on collecting a stunning £100 million plus fee for exciting winger Tyler Dibling ahead of their impending return to the Championship next season, which is set to be sealed in the coming weeks.

According to a fresh report published by The Telegraph on Wednesday morning, Southampton value Dibling at more than £100 million amid interest from a number of top clubs, most notably Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has been a shining light in a dismal campaign on the south coast. Despite rarely featuring under Russell Martin as Southampton gained promotion from the Championship last time out, Dibling has made a considerable impression in the Premier League.

Dibling has scored twice in league action this term, with his creativity and dribbling on the right-hand often handing Southampton an otherwise-all-too-rare attacking outlet.

Tyler Dibling's 24/25 Premier League stats for Southampton via FotMob, as of March 26 Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Chances created 18 Successful dribbles 40 Fouls won 44 Penalties won 2

The England youth international is widely regarded among the most promising young talents in the country and has earned no shortage of interest as Southampton edge ever closer to seeing their second-tier return mathematically confirmed.

Southampton FC set £100m+ Tyler Dibling transfer valuation amid Spurs, Man City, Man United interest

As per The Telegraph's report, Southampton are "ready" to demand a fee in excess of £100 million for Dibling's signature.

The Saints are reportedly expecting strong interest in Dibling, who was labelled as a "priority target" for Spurs in the January transfer window as the North London outfit lodged a number of unsuccessful enquiries.

Spurs are poised to retain their interest heading into the summer transfer window, but will face a host of competition.

The report adds that both Manchester City and Manchester United, along with Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have scouted the teenage prodigy on a regular basis this term.

Meanwhile, a separate report published yesterday by Mail Sport has claimed United are leading a 17-club chase for Dibling, with a summer saga inevitably set to ensue.

Southampton FC's Championship return will likely be mathematically confirmed soon

The outcome of Southampton's sorely-blunt survival bid has been a foregone conclusion for much of the campaign. Indeed, the Saints are on track to finish the season as one of the Premier League's worst-ever sides, having only registered two victories and nine points from 29 matches.

Ivan Juric's side are a whopping 17 points shy of Wolves in 17th, and the Old Gold's upcoming matches will decide how soon Southampton's fate is officially sealed.

Wolves are next in action at home to West Ham United next Tuesday, before travelling to 18th-placed Ipswich Town the following weekend. Should Wolves win their next two, Southampton will be officially relegated if they fail to pick up more than one point in their upcoming encounters against Crystal Palace and Spurs.

It's already known that, barring an absolute miracle in the truest possible sense, Southampton will be playing their football in the Championship from August. However, mathematical confirmation of exactly that could just amplify the transfer wheels at the St Mary's Stadium.