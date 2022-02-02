Southampton eye transfer agreement with West Brom ace

Southampton are said to be eyeing the summer signing of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per a recent report by GiveMeSport.

The England international goalkeeper is set to see his current contract with the Baggies expire in the summer and is expected to depart in order for a move to the Premier League to be completed.

Indeed Johnstone’s situation at the Hawthorns has been the subject of much debate and scrutiny for months, with many top flight sides being said to be chasing his signature at the time of writing.

Now football journalist Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport that he believes Southampton are in pole position to sign the 28-year-old in the summer, as he stated the following recently:

“Southampton have been working quite hard to try and get this one teed up for the summer. So, at the moment, I would say that is his most likely destination to go and become number one.”

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Saido Berahino? Yes No

Johnstone has been ever present for Albion since his permanent move there from Manchester United in 2018 and would certainly leave the club with a heavy heart.

The shot stopper has kept 11 clean sheets already this season, whilst conceding just 17 league goals.

The Verdict

The only regret that the Baggies will have over Johnstone is that they didn’t sell him when they had the chance as now he is likely to leave for absolutely nothing next summer.

Unfortunately for the club there weren’t any bids that were forthcoming for his services in January so as a result he ended up staying put.

He will now almost certainly make his move to the top flight after months and months of speculation.

West Brom fans will certainly wish him well when he does eventually depart as he has continued to show commitment to the cause under Valérien Ismaël.