Southampton have Russell Martin and Steven Schumacher on their shortlist as they search for a new head coach ahead of next season.

Southampton set for Championship return

It has been a miserable campaign for the south coast side, who are set to be relegated from the Premier League, with official confirmation of that likely to come this weekend.

After sacking Ralph Hassenhutl, Nathan Jones endured a torrid spell in charge of the Saints, before Ruben Selles was given the managerial job earlier this year. However, nothing has worked, so Southampton will be back in the Championship next season.

Attention will now turn to who will lead the side moving forward, and TalkSPORT has revealed that two EFL coaches are on their radar.

They claim that Swansea boss Martin and Plymouth’s Schumacher are under consideration after the work they have done with their respective clubs.

The Welsh side missed out on the play-offs this season under Martin, but he has developed a reputation as a bright manager due to the possession based approach he demands from his team.

Meanwhile, Schumacher has done superbly with Plymouth, guiding them to promotion from League One, as champions, this season, despite having limited resources compared to their promotion rivals in the third tier.

It’s unlikely a decision will be made by Southampton until the end of the Premier League season, with their final game coming against Liverpool at the end of the month.

Promotion will be the aim for Southampton

You can understand why Southampton are looking at Martin and Schumacher, because they are two talented coaches who could get the best out of what is an exciting Saints squad by Championship standards.

The inevitable relegation is going to trigger a clear-out at the club, and it makes sense to target a young, emerging coach to lead what they hope will be a revival. Plus, they will want to adopt an attacking style of play, which both of these coaches encourage.

From Swansea and Plymouth’s perspective, they will hope that their respective managers won’t decide to leave, and it’s hard to imagine that either will push to go. But, there’s no denying that the Southampton job is going to be an attractive one because they have a lot of young players that have bright futures in the game, and whoever takes the job will feel that they can get them back to the top-flight after one season.