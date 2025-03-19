Sheffield Wednesday may have been handed a significant boost in their chances of retaining Danny Röhl, with Southampton now tipped to pursue Liam Rosenior.

The Saints currently sit bottom of the Premier League on nine points after Ivan Juric’s January appointment has failed to mount any push towards safety.

The South Coast side, where Röhl cut his teeth as an assistant to Ralf Hassenhuttel, have been linked to the Owls manager as a Juric replacement upon their relegation to the Championship.

However, in what may come as comforting news to Wednesday fans, The Yorkshire Post and TBR Football have revealed that the Saints have now set their eyes on former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

Southampton targeting Liam Rosenior as Ivan Juric's replacement

The Saints appear destined for an immediate return to the Championship, having failed to bridge the considerable gap between the second tier and the Premier League.

Juric, who replaced Russell Martin in January, has struggled to turn Southampton’s fortunes around, and with the club rooted to the foot of the table, speculation has mounted that the club will trigger a break clause in his contract this summer.

TBR Football have reported that Southampton are already making contingency plans for Juric’s departure, with Rosenior emerging as a strong candidate to take over.

Southampton’s managerial candidates v Russell Martin (via FotMob) Russell Martin Danny Röhl Liam Rosenior Season 23/24 24/25 24/25 Club Southampton Sheffield Wednesday Strasbourg Points per game 1.9 1.3 1.7 Win percentage 57% 37% 46%

The 40-year-old was controversially dismissed by Hull City at the end of last season, despite leading them to the brink of the Championship play-offs.

He has since rebuilt his reputation in France with Strasbourg, guiding them to an impressive seventh-place position in Ligue 1.

Sheffield Wednesday secure a boost as Danny Röhl’s future looks more secure

For Sheffield Wednesday, the news that Rosenior is a leading contender for the Southampton job could be a major boost.

Röhl has become a popular figure among Owls supporters, and while his future remains uncertain, the emergence of Rosenior as a preferred candidate at St Mary’s may lessen the chances of Wednesday losing their head coach this summer.

Röhl’s reported release clause of around £5 million could also prove to be a stumbling block for Southampton, making Rosenior a potentially more financially viable option.

With the Saints prioritising their promotion push next season, they may be reluctant to spend heavily on a managerial appointment, further increasing the likelihood that they will turn to Rosenior instead of Röhl.

Of course, Wednesday will need to continue planning for all eventualities. If Röhl continues to impress, interest in his services will not be limited to Southampton, and other clubs may yet come calling.

But for now, with the Saints’ focus seemingly shifting towards Rosenior, Owls fans can cautiously breathe a little easier about their manager’s immediate future.