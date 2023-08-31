Southampton are looking to sign both Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts from Sunderland, according to Sunderland Nation.

The Saints are heading into transfer deadline day with a lot of money in their pockets, as big departures have been the topic for the club this summer.

Russell Martin has seen several key first-team players leave the club during his short spell in charge, and while they have brought in eight new players, there seems to be plenty of cash left available.

That means the club could be rather busy in these final few hours, as Martin still wants to add to a side that has already started the season in good form.

Ross Stewart is a player that has been a subject of interest from Southampton for most of this summer, but they have concreted that interest in recent days. While it now seems they are also keen on bringing his Sunderland teammate, Patrick Roberts, with him.

What is Ross Stewart’s current situation at Sunderland?

Stewart has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since January 2021, and in those two-and-a-half years, he has become a real force in front of goal.

The forward has scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Black Cats, which has helped the club return to the Championship.

The 27-year-old is now in the final year of his contract, and it seems Southampton are looking to take advantage of that in the final few hours of this window.

It was reported by Football Insider earlier in the week, that Southampton had re-entered talks for the forward and were expected to make an offer.

It has later been confirmed by Keith Downie, that Southampton had made an offer for the Scotland international, but it was a total of £7.5 million, while Sunderland are said to be looking for £10 million.

It seems their interest isn’t over there, and they are looking to wrap up a deal for Stewart before Friday’s deadline.

What is Patrick Roberts’ current situation at Sunderland?

Roberts has struggled for most of his career to settle, but at the Stadium of Light he looks to be playing his best football.

The 26-year-old was integral to the club's promotion from League One and was a crucial part of the team that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

The winger has played 68 times for the club so far, recording seven goals and eight assists in the process.

But like Stewart, Roberts is in the final year of that contract at the club, and that has casted a shadow over his future.

It was reported by Alan Nixon earlier in August that Southampton had an interest in the winger. While Sunderland Nation revealed talks about a new contract were put on hold by Sunderland, as they had concerns about the player’s discontent at the club.

But it now seems both players could be about to leave the Stadium of Light as Southampton eye a double transfer raid.

Would Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts be good signings for Southampton?

This would be an excellent end to a transfer window that has been chaotic for Southampton Football Club.

The Saints have seen several key players leave, but if they can end it by adding Stewart and Roberts, then Russell Martin would be over the moon.

Both players have been so important for Sunderland, and to bring them to a Southampton team that needs them sort of players would be a massive stride forward for Southampton’s promotion bid and a real kick in the teeth for Sunderland and Tony Mowbray.