Highlights Southampton have confirmed the sale of Tino Livramento to Newcastle United, generating funds for their squad rebuilding project this summer.

With the departure of Livramento and other potential sales, Southampton has earned almost £50m in transfer fees, providing them with a substantial budget for rebuilding.

Southampton has strong options to replace Livramento at right-back, including Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree, and the team is well-covered in defence overall.

Southampton have confirmed the exit of Tino Livramento to Newcastle United after negotiations came to an end last week - though there is hope for Russell Martin amid their official statement.

Livramento, who joined Saints in 2021 from Chelsea, had his breakout season on the south coast in 2021, and became their first-choice right-back at the age of just 18. However, a year-long injury kept him out of action last season - which was largely felt by Saints, who went down with just 26 points in the Premier League to end an 11-year stint in the top-flight.

But the Hampshire-based club, who are tipped as one of the favourites for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship, have opted to sell their starlet to Champions League outfit Newcastle - and according to their statement, will be investing money into the playing squad as a result.

What does the statement read?

Posted on Southampton's official website after Livramento's move to Newcastle was confirmed, the statement read: "The 20-year-old right-back departs after two seasons at St Mary’s, in which he made 34 appearances, following a significant offer from the Magpies.

"Although disappointed to lose Livramento, the club chose to accept Newcastle’s latest bid as it both represented fair value for a player of his ability while the fee will also support the wider rebuilding project within the squad this summer.

"The move brings to an end Livramento’s memorable spell at Saints, following his signing from Chelsea in the summer of 2021."

What does this mean for Russell Martin and Southampton?

Having already sold Mohammed Salisu to AS Monaco for a fee in the region of £13million, Livramento's departure for £32m means that the Saints have raked in almost £50m worth of talent for just two of their players - and that's without the potential big-money sales of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella.

They've only spent around £10.5million so far on Manchester City youngster Shea Charles, which means that they are just under £40m in the green - and if other outgoings do go through, then a rebuild with vast amounts of cash will be pivotal to their success.

We saw last season how Burnley bringing in £70million can help a rebuild at the club, with the likes of Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Josh Cullen and more arriving to help the Clarets to a 101-point haul - and Martin will be looking for a similar return with his squad this year, with the likes of Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Tella and more already being proven at Championship level, there is a lot to be excited about at St. Mary's despite their return to the second-tier.

Who will play at right-back at Southampton?

Fortunately for Southampton, they are covered at all bases when it comes to Livramento's departure.

Kyle Walker-Peters will likely be the starting right-back at the club, and despite James Bree signing in January, that represents a very strong duo on the right-flank. Left-back was an issue last season, though Ryan Manning’s arrival from Swansea City and Romain Perraud remaining at the club means that there are four very strong full-back options.

Only Stuart Armstrong, Will Smallbone, Che Adams and Joe Lumley stand as the first-team options who are out of contract at the end of the season, and so Martin can be relaxed about selling further names with money in the bank.