Southampton have entered the race for Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison with the Saints interested in making a late swoop for him this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (29/08/21, p61).

Jebbison has been facing an uncertain future with Sheffield United throughout the summer transfer window, with the forward having first been a potential loan target for the likes of Sunderland, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers.

Reports have since emerged that Jebbison is on the radar of Everton and that the Toffees are looking to try and agree a permanent deal with Sheffield United for his services.

It is believed that Rafa Benitez’s side have seen an offer worth around £5 million turned down by the Blades.

The latest report from The Sun on Sunday (29/08/21, p61) reveals that Southampton have also placed the forward on their list of potential transfer targets ahead of the transfer deadline.

It is thought that Sheffield United would be set to demand a transfer fee of around £5 million upfront with extra money coming in the form of performance-based extras.

The verdict

This is the type of signing that you can see Southampton trying to make before the window comes to a close. The Saints are not afraid of buying young and talented players and handing them the chance to impress in the Premier League and this is the sort of deal that makes sense for them.

Jebbison is a player that Sheffield United should not be wanting to cash in on at this stage, the forward could yet be a crucial part of their plans for this season. While even if he was not going to be heavily involved this term the striker is someone that looks set to be a future star for them.

The forward’s valuation will only likely increase in the coming years if he goes on to fulfill his potential. Therefore cashing in on him now for around £5 million plus some extras might in a few years look like a major mistake from the Blades.

However, if Southampton can come in with the right offer then it seems like there is chance that they will be able to secure a deal with Sheffield United for the forward. It would be an excellent signing for them to make you would have to say.