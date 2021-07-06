Southampton edge closer to striking Blackburn Rovers transfer agreement

Southampton are confident of winning the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong, according to Football Insider.

Armstrong is expected to leave Blackburn this summer, after an exceptional season in front of goal for Rovers last term.

Armstrong made 40 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring an impressive 28 goals as Rovers finished 15th in the league standings.

The 24-year-old, who netted 29 goals in all competitions, has attracted interest from the likes of West Ham, Everton and Norwich City this summer.

But according to Football Insider, Southampton are confident of fending off interest from rivals and completing. deal for Armstrong.

They claim that following a breakthrough in talks, Rovers are now in pole position to land the striker for around £10million.

Southampton talisman Danny Ings has reportedly turned down a new deal which would have seen become their highest paid player of all-time, with the Saints on the lookout for a new striker.

The Verdict

This is an excellent deal for Southampton.

Armstrong has been a lethal goalscorer at Championship level for a few years now, and he was in excellent form last season.

Southampton are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer with Danny Ings’ future uncertain, and Armstrong is a similar type of player to him.

He’s quick and likes to play on the shoulder of the last man, and I think he’d fit right into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans and style of play going forward.