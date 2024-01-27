Highlights Southampton lead Leeds United in the race for Manuel Benson.

Financial factors and potential playing time opportunities may have given the Saints the edge in this race.

Benson has struggled for appearances at Burnley this season and may look to secure an exit before the deadline.

Sources have told Ben Jacobs that Southampton have edged ahead of Leeds United in the race for Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to the journalist who revealed this to Give Me Sport.

Benson has struggled for game time at Turf Moor despite making several vital contributions for the Clarets last term, proving to be crucial in guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking at the end of last term.

Considering that was his first season in England, he did a very good job for Vincent Kompany, but the former Manchester City captain's faith in the wide player has waned this term.

Benson has registered just five appearances in all competitions so far this season - and was an unused substitute in their last league game against Luton Town.

With this in mind, the player may be looking to seal an exit from the Lancashire club before the window ends to ensure he secures more first-team football during the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

There isn't a shortage of interest in him at this point, with the Whites and the Saints both taking an interest in the player, as well as Birmingham City, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

Hull have made a bid for the player and although that offer is still on the table for the Clarets, the Tigers have moved on to other targets as they look to continue what has been an excellent January for Liam Rosenior's side.

Southampton edge ahead of Leeds United in Manuel Benson race

Daniel Farke and Russell Martin's sides have been the teams that have been most heavily linked with the Belgian though.

And the Saints could now be ahead in this race.

That's according to reporter Jacobs, who told Give Me Sport: "By Championship standards he's obviously a top-quality player, very confident in the league and it's no real surprise therefore that both Leeds and Southampton are in the race.

"Some sources say Southampton are slightly ahead of Leeds but I think with nothing done, we're just going to have to wait and see because it's two attractive offers on the table for the player."

Why Southampton may be ahead of Leeds United in Manuel Benson race

The first factor that has to be considered is finances - and the Saints may be in a stronger position financially after generating much more revenue from sales than Leeds did during the previous window.

Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse generated big fees for Martin's side.

Southampton - 2023/24 Summer Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

The Saints may also be able to offer him more playing time than the Whites.

Leeds currently have Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony at their disposal.

With this in mind, they probably don't need Benson as well, unless there's a departure in this area before the deadline at the end of this month.