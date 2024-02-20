Highlights Jack Clarke has shone for Sunderland, catching the eye of Premier League clubs with a valuation over £20m.

Amid the chaos that has unfolded on Wearside so far this season, one player has been Sunderland's beacon of light.

Jack Clarke has been the Black Cats' star man for some time now, having played more than a substantial part in the side's ambitions of reaching the play-offs for a second successive campaign.

He's been one of the Championship's leading lights since Sunderland regained their second tier status after a four-year absence back in the summer of 2022.

Jack Clarke 2023/24 Sunderland Stats (Championship Only) Total Matches Played 33 Matches Started 33 Goals 15 xG 10.25 Assists 4 xA 7.93 Scoring Frequency (Minutes) 195 Shots per Game 2.8 Big Chances Created 11 Key Passes per Game 2.4 Passing Accuracy (%) per Game 78 Successful Dribbles per Game 3.7 Average Rating 7.76 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of February 20th 2024)

Unsurprisingly, many clubs on the Premier League and European stage have all circled around the former Leeds United academy graduate, but Sunderland have managed to stand firm in their valuation, which is said to be a minimum of £20m.

Carlton Palmer: Clarke will want to leave Sunderland if they don't win promotion

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England international and Southampton midfielder Carlton Palmer has spoken regarding his former side's interest in Clarke, which has emerged in recent days.

"It's believed that Southampton are set to table a £15m bid for Sunderland star Jack Clarke," Palmer began.

"Clarke has been impressive again in the Championship this season, netting 15 goals and notching four assists in 33 appearances. He's been a key figure for Sunderland this season.

"He's been chased for the last two windows by Premier League clubs, and there's a lot of interest in him," he continued. "He had a big move back in 2019, joining Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United for a fee of around £10m, and things didn't work out for him.

"He's keen to have another crack at the Premier League. You would assume if Sunderland weren't promoted this season, Jack would want to move on," Palmer added.

Southampton the "perfect club" for Jack Clarke

The man who featured 45 times for the South Coast outfit between 1997 and 1999 believes that it would be a progressive move for Clarke's development, but it must be on the condition that they're back in the top flight come the start of next season.

"Southampton are neck-and-neck with Leeds United in the Championship promotion race," he continued. "It is assumed that Leicester will win promotion, so I think it's between those two (for second place).

"Jack will wait until the summer to see what happens. Yes, Southampton would be the perfect club for him, should they get promoted for him to ply his trade in the Premier League."

Palmer concluded: "What you don't want to do now when he's had the momentum at Sunderland is go to a Premier League club and not be playing regularly. If Southampton were promoted, and he signed there, he'd be getting regular football in the top flight."

Sunderland chaos could see Clarke move on

Whilst you cannot begrudge the Sunderland hierarchy for holding a significant amount of bargain power in any forthcoming deal, the uncertainty at the Stadium of Light is hardly doing them any favours when it comes to keeping their prized asset.

The links between Clarke and Southampton have been revealed by a number of publications, including FootballInsider, who revealed from close sources that a move to St Mary's would depend on whether they're promoted or not, facing competition from the likes of Crystal Palace and Brentford.

His agent - former defender Ian Harte recently revealed his ambition to see the 23-year-old move on in the summer after bids from Lazio and West Ham were rejected, as well as Burnley seeing a bid in excess of £10m turned down last July.

"There were a couple of bids that came in from Lazio. Sunderland didn't feel like they wanted to sell the player in the January window. The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists," Harte told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

"But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in a good place," he added.

Add this speculation to the fact that Michael Beale was dismissed after just 12 games at the Stadium of Light, it's hardly an ideal situation for any player to find themselves in.

But, given the form Clarke has been in under Tony Mowbray, Mike Dodds and Beale this campaign, you wouldn't put it past him to take it in his stride before a potential departure in around five months' time.

Sunderland must regain their swagger under the aforementioned Dodds for the rest of the season, or their star performer could move south in the not too distant future. Although Southampton may have to up their bid if they are successful in their pursuit.