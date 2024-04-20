Highlights Ben Johnson could be Southampton's top summer signing.

Flynn Downes has had a superb season on-loan at Southampton and his links back to parent club West Ham could be a big boost to their hopes of signing full-back Ben Johnson this summer.

Previous windows saw a large amount of interest from the Saints in Johnson, who at the time had just one-year left on his deal. With that contract still set to run out in June, it provides the perfect opportunity for the South Coast side to acquire the versatile defender, so all eyes will be on any developments between now and the start of July.

Ben Johnson would be a top signing for Southampton

Having been at the West Ham academy since seven-years-old, Johnson's whole life has been devoted to the London club, racking up over 100 first team appearances in the process. His spell at the club has included a number of famous moments, but none more so than last year's UEFA Conference League victory against Fiorentina, despite the fact he was an unused substitute.

Unfortunately, for the 24-year-old, game time has been hard to come by this season. After an injury he suffered early on in the campaign was combined with the form of Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri, it has been a hard return to football, accumulating just 490 minutes in the Premier League.

With his time at the London Stadium seemingly coming to an end, promotion-chasing Southampton should certainly be in the hunt for Johnson. His youthful age along with his Premier League experience could prove crucial regardless of what division they are in, but the pulling power of top-tier football could prove decisive in agreeing terms.

Ben Johnson West Ham Career to date Player Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Ben Johnson 108 2 2 6677

Flynn Downes could provide answers for Johnson and Southampton

In Downes, Southampton have the key to unlocking the signing of Johnson in the summer. The midfielder has enjoyed a stellar season at St Mary's, playing 32 times for them and contributing with two goals and two assists respectively, including a 99th minute winner recently against Watford to keep them in the promotion hunt.

The former Swansea man said this recently about his time with Russell Martin's side: "I love playing here. I've absolutely loved my time here."

His contribution this season has also been noted by fellow players and Kyle Walker-Peters stated this when speaking to the Daily Echo: "He's still young, and whatever happens, I'd love to play with him next season. But that's out of my hands."

It's safe to say that any Southampton reference Johnson would want from Downes would be a positive one.

Downes' glowing Russell Martin verdict

With Downes being linked to a summer move away from West Ham, his promising year on the south coast would surely see the benefit of a return there. Should this materialise, the opportunity to entice a player already linked with the club in Johnson is something that the former Ipswich man could have a significant impact on and help strengthen the Saints grasp on the full-back.

Downes' relationship with Martin is something that clearly convinced him to join Southampton last summer and the chance to relate this to his good friend Johnson should boost Saints fans' hopes. Speaking about his time at Swansea with Martin, he said: "The way we played suited me down to a tee and I just found I slotted right in. I loved coming in everyday – I think that’s a big thing."

Having been used to playing in a more defensively structured side, Johnson could be provided a much more free full-back role under Martin. It would certainly be a very different style of play, with Southampton having the highest percentage of possession across all four English divisions, but he could adapt to it and the addition of Downes in supporting him would be a real boost.

Interest from Premier League rivals

Despite Southampton's intentions, a worry for them will be the interest also reported from Midlands sides Aston Villa and Wolves. With Villa currently sitting in fourth spot and the potential of Champions League football next season, this would provide a very enticing package that could allow Johnson to flourish on the biggest stage. Meanwhile, mid-table side Wolves will be looking to push on next season and the addition of the 24-year-old could prove important for them.

Martin will know that Premier League football is likely a must if they want to sign Johnson, and if they can return their at the first time of asking, then the good friendship of Downes could be that little edge they need in the race to sign the Hammers' academy graduate.

With a close relationship already and nothing but good things to say about the Saints, it might just give them a route to the defender's signing.