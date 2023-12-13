Highlights Southampton and Leeds United are both interested in a potential loan move for Charlie Cresswell, who has limited game-time at Leeds this season.

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Cresswell would fit well at Southampton but doubts that Leeds would allow him to join a promotion rival.

Leeds should consider significant offers for Cresswell in January, as it appears he may have limited future opportunities at the club and his development could benefit from a move elsewhere.

Southampton and Leeds United may be promotion rivals, but it has not stopped the former being keen on one of Daniel Farke's players ahead of the January transfer window.

Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season and find themselves at the head of the pack who are trying to chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who have been running away at the top of the Championship table.

As reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon this past weekend though, the Saints - along with Middlesbrough - are looking a potential loan swoop for centre-back Charlie Cresswell, who has not been able to secure much game-time at Elland Road so far this season.

Despite impressing at Millwall on loan in 2022-23, 21-year-old Cresswell finds himself as fourth-choice centre-back under Farke, but Russell Martin is reportedly keen on offering the England under-21's international a lifeline.

Cresswell would fit in at Southampton but Palmer doubts Leeds would sanction deal

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, who featured for both the Saints and the Whites in his playing career, thinks that Cresswell would fit seamlessly into Martin's back-line and suit his style of play - but cannot see Leeds letting the youngster head to a promotion rival, whether it's permanently or on loan.

“Cresswell has struggled for game-time under new boss Daniel Farke - it was thought after a successful loan stint at Millwall last season that he would get an opportunity at Leeds but that has not materialised," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World about Cresswell's situation.

“Leeds are clear on their stance - they will not loan out Cresswell in January as they look to get promoted this season, and certainly not to a promotion rival.

“Cresswell would fit in at Southampton - he’s very comfortable on the ball and a very accomplished defender.

“The question is - would Leeds sell him? And that always depends on the offer.

“The player himself is obviously looking for game-time and will be pushing for a loan at least, or even a permanent move in January.”

Leeds United should consider significant offers for Cresswell in January

Last season, when Cresswell was impressing at The Den for Millwall, Leeds wanted to recall him amid significant interest from other Championship sides - some of which wanted to take him on a permanent basis.

That suggested that it was in the back of the club's mind - whilst still in the top flight - that Cresswell may not have much of a future in West Yorkshire, and Daniel Farke has certainly made it clear that he sees Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Liam Cooper ahead of him.

Rodon is likely going to be wanted on a full-time deal and will be the first-choice pairing along with Struijk for a while, so that will leave Cresswell in the cold and his development stalling.

It makes sense that they would not want to loan Cresswell out to a direct promotion rival, but there's no reason why they cannot sell the defender and include a significant sell-on or a buyback clause.

Leeds could theoretically get around £5 million for Cresswell due to his age and ability, and whilst Southampton may not be the ideal team for a transfer deal to be struck with due to what they are both currently battling for, it wouldn't be the worst decision in the world.