Burnley’s Charlie Taylor is closing in on a two-year deal to join Southampton for next season.

According to journalist David Anderson, the Clarets are set to miss out on the renewal of the defender’s contract.

Taylor’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the month, meaning he is free to discuss terms with other clubs.

This has led to speculation over his future, especially following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

The 30-year-old has been with the Lancashire outfit since 2017, and featured 28 times in the Premier League last season under Vincent Kompany (all stats from Fbref).

Charlie Taylor's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.35 Interceptions 0.73 Blocks 1.04 Clearances 3.01 Aerials won 1.58

Charlie Taylor’s Southampton move

Taylor is set to move to Southampton following their promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs.

Russell Martin is looking to build a team capable of remaining in the first division beyond one year after their 1-0 triumph over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium last May.

The Saints have made an offer for a two-year contract, which has been accepted by the full-back.

This will come as a blow to Burnley, who offered new terms to Taylor in an attempt to convince him to stay at Turf Moor for at least another year.

The Championship side are still yet to appoint a new head coach following Kompany’s departure at the end of the season.

The Belgian made the switch to German giants Bayern Munich after the campaign came to a close, leading to the search for his successor.

However, it appears that no new managerial appointment can convince Taylor to remain at Turf Moor for an eighth year.

The left-back joined Burnley from Leeds United in 2017, and has gone on to become an important part of the first team squad.

He contributed one goal and one assist as the Clarets failed to remain in the Premier League beyond one season, coming 19th in the table just 12 months after gaining promotion from the Championship.

Burnley’s manager search

Ruud van Nistelrooy was heavily linked with the role, and was reportedly even interviewed for the position.

However, the Dutchman has also been in talks with Manchester United regarding a coaching role under Erik ten Hag, with a return to Old Trafford now on the cards.

If the 47-year-old does opt for the Premier League club, then Burnley will have to go back to the drawing board on appointing Kompany’s successor, although there is optimism a conclusion will be reached next week.

It has also been claimed that it is far from a foregone conclusion that Van Nistelrooy will choose Man United over taking charge at Turf Moor.

Losing Taylor is a blow for Burnley’s summer plans

Taylor’s departure means that this is now an area that Burnley must prioritise in the summer transfer window.

The fact he is departing as a free agent also means that no transfer fee is arriving from Southampton, which will put a strain on their budget for this summer.

Burnley ran the risk of this happening when the player entered the final year of his contract, and now will have to pay the consequences.

The fact there is no new manager in place yet also means it could take some time before any move is made to find a replacement for the 30-year-old.