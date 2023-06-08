Southampton duo Lyanco and Jan Bednarek are both attracting interest from unnamed European sides ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic.

Lyanco is also understood to have offers to move to South America.

The Brazilian centre-back joined Southampton in 2021 following a stint at Torino.

As it stands, Lyanco's deal with the Saints is set to run until 2025.

Due to the defender's contract status, any potential suitor will need to submit a reasonable bid for him in order to test Southampton's resolve.

The summer window is officially set to open on June 14th.

Bednarek meanwhile will also command a transfer fee this summer as he has two years left to run on his existing deal.

After spending the first half of the previous campaign on loan at Aston Villa, the defender returned to Southampton in January.

How did Lyanco and Jan Bednarek fare in the Premier League last season for Southampton?

Lyanco was deployed on 21 occasions by Southampton in the top-flight during the 2022/23 campaign.

The defender managed to make 1.1 tackles and 2.9 clearances per game at this level.

Due to a lack of consistency, Lyanco only recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.47 in the Premier League.

As for Bednarek, he represented Southampton on23 occasions in the previous term.

The Poland international made 2.5 interceptions and won 2.1 aerial duels per game as recorded a respectable average WhoScored rating of 6.67 for the Saints in the top-flight.

Southampton are currently preparing for a return to the Championship after ending the season 11 points adrift of safety.

Russell Martin is expected to become the club's new boss.

According to Wales Online, this appointment is currently being held up by a dispute over compensation between Southampton and Swansea City.

Should Southampton retain the services of Lyanco and Bednarek this summer amid interest from elsewhere?

Unless Southampton receive sizeable bids for Lyanco or Bednarek in the coming months, they ought to consider keeping this pair at the club for the upcoming campaign.

While both players were unable to deliver a high standard of performance on a consistent basis last season, they will fancy their chances of thriving in a lower division later this year under the guidance of a new manager.

Final decisions should not be made by the Saints regarding the futures of this defensive duo until Martin is officially appointed as he will be keen to assess Lyanco and Bednarek.