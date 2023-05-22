There is set to be big changes at Southampton in the coming weeks, with Swansea City head coach Russell Martin expected to be the new individual in the dugout at St Mary's Stadium.

Martin faces a tough task in trying to get the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and it's not currently known which of their stars will want out ahead of the new campaign.

The Saints are vulnerable to losing some of their prized assets due to relegation into the Championship, but it's not just the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse that they need to be worried about.

Even some of their young talents are being watched, and that includes left-back Thierry Small who appears to be on the radar of Scottish giants Rangers.

What do we know about Rangers' interest in Thierry Small?

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gers have 'registered their interest' in acquiring the 18-year-old this summer following a loan stint at St. Mirren, Rangers' Scottish Premiership rivals.

Rangers have made contact with Southampton as claimed by the report and it's not the first time this year that Small has been wanted on a permanent basis, with Tottenham Hotspur having an £800,000 offer rejected in January.

Small only the Saints in the summer of 2021 when he swapped Everton for St Mary's Stadium, signing a three-year deal and that means his contract expires next summer.

Sent out on loan to Port Vale at the start of the 2022-23 season, that particular stint only saw him feature eight times in all competitions so he was sent to St. Mirren in January, where he has played 13 times - mainly as a wing-back.

Should Southampton let go of Thierry Small?

Even though Small is yet to make his senior debut for Southampton, there's clearly a talent there that needs to be developed.

Southampton have a great academy structure that has seen plenty of young talents come through the system, and Small could be one of those - but not right now.

The Championship could come too soon for him this season and another loan could be better for him, but they should not cash in to Rangers unless he is playing hard ball over a contract.

With Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz to compete with as well at Ibrox, it's unlikely that Small would get immediate game-time, so he would be better off staying at Southampton to develop and seeing how things play out.