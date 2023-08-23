Highlights Bayern Munich is considering a move for Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who has impressed with his performances.

Bella-Kotchap joined Southampton in 2022 for £8.6 million and has attracted interest from both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

While Bella-Kotchap is concerned about playing time, a move to Bayern Munich could enhance his chances of making the German national team for Euro 2024.

Bayern Munich have added Armel Bella-Kotchap to their shortlist of potential transfer targets.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Southampton defender has caught the attention of the German giants.

Bella-Kotchap has been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s following the team’s relegation to the Championship.

However, no move has yet materialised with just over a week remaining in the current window.

The 21-year-old has yet to feature in Russell Martin’s side so far this season, as speculation persists over an exit from the south coast club.

What is the latest news surrounding Armel Bella-Kotchap’s future?

Bayern have held internal discussions over pursuing a move for the centre back, who earned plaudits for some of his stand-out performances for the Saints last season.

Bella-Kotchap only signed for Southampton in the summer of 2022, completing an £8.6 million move from Bochum.

The Bundesliga champions have made an enquiry to Southampton over the availability of the player.

However, they face competition from title rivals Borussia Dortmund, who have also set their sights on a potential move for Bella-Kotchap.

Dortmund are currently weighing up a loan offer for the German international, with no verbal agreement yet reached with the player.

It has been claimed that Bella-Kotchap is not keen on a move to Dortmund as he is wary of not receiving a sufficient amount of playing time.

The defender is aiming to earn a place in the German national team squad for Euro 2024, which will be hosted in Germany next summer.

Bella-Kotchap has already received two caps in Hansi Flick’s side, emerging as an outside contender for a place in the squad at the tournament next year.

What is Armel Bella-Kotchap’s value?

It was reported earlier in the summer that Southampton are holding out for a fee worth roughly £17.2 million for the defender.

That would represent a decent profit on a player that was a key part of the side last season.

It is understood that Dortmund would need to sell to buy in order to fund that deal, as the German side looks to prioritise additions in other areas of the team.

The Saints have already sold a number of high-value players this summer, including Tino Livramento, Roméo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse.

Martin’s side have made a positive start to life in the Championship, earning seven points from a possible nine.

Next up for Southampton is the visit of QPR to St. Mary’s on 26 August.

Would Armel Bella-Kotchap be a good signing for Bayern Munich?

The opportunity to play for the German champions may prove too good of an opportunity to turn down.

While the same reservations about game time should persist regarding a move to Bayern, it may still be beneficial to be in the nation’s biggest club rather than in the second tier of English football as far as Bella-Kotchap’s national team chances go.

Bayern may be in the market for a new defender if Benjamin Pavard departs, so there should be room in the squad to feature somewhat regularly.

And the chance to play in the Champions League and compete for domestic league titles may be too good an opportunity to turn down, regardless of his national team status.