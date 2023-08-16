Highlights Roméo Lavia has chosen to join Chelsea, rejecting Liverpool due to their handling of the pursuit and sudden interest in Moises Caicedo.

Lavia impressed during Southampton's difficult campaign, attracting interest from top teams and now making his return to the Premier League.

Despite tough competition at Chelsea, Lavia's decision to work with proven coach Pochettino offers potential for development and success.

Roméo Lavia is closing in on a move to Chelsea following a transfer agreement between the London club and Southampton.

It has been reported that the midfielder will cost the Blues a total of £58 million, having turned down the chance to sign for Liverpool.

The Merseyside club had been heavily linked with a move for the Belgian, eventually agreeing a deal worth £60 million for the 19-year-old.

But Lavia has instead opted for a move to Stamford Bridge, which should be completed soon.

This comes as a massive blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side following their failure to secure a move for Moises Caicedo after agreeing a £110 million deal with Brighton for the Ecuadorian.

Why has Roméo Lavia turned down a move to Liverpool?

According to the Metro, Lavia was put off by a move to Anfield due to the manner in which they handled the pursuit of the player.

It has been claimed that he was bemused by their sudden interest in signing Caicedo instead of the 19-year-old.

The Reds made their approach for the former Brighton player seemingly out of nowhere, having initially made clear their lack of interest in the 21-year-old.

The agreement for Caicedo came after Liverpool had already seen three bids for Lavia turned down by Southampton.

The Championship club had set a £50 million asking price that they held firm on, as Liverpool returned with incrementally bigger offers that remained below that valuation.

Lavia was keen on a move to Anfield, but this sloppy attempt to sign him has reportedly been the reason for his desire to instead sign for Chelsea.

Lavia is set to undergo his medical this week ahead of his proposed deal to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

How has Roméo Lavia performed for Southampton?

Lavia emerged as one of the team’s standout figures last season as the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

A difficult campaign at St. Mary still saw Lavia showcase his talent on an elite stage, which has seen him attract such interest from top teams.

Lavia impressed many with his performances and now looks set to make his immediate return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin will be aiming to lead the squad back to the Premier League by earning promotion this campaign.

Martin’s side has earned four points from a possible six to start the new term, with Lavia not featuring in either fixture.

Next up for Southampton is a clash with Plymouth Argyle on 19 August.

Has Roméo Lavia made the right decision over his future?

Chelsea signing Caicedo and Lavia while also having Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in their ranks means competition for places will be difficult.

Lavia is likely to be second choice for the time being, whereas he was likely to go straight into Klopp’s starting lineup.

Chelsea have also been a chaotic club behind the scenes in recent years, which may not be the best platform for developing younger players.

But Pochettino is a proven coach, who has a track record of getting the best out of younger talent, so there is still plenty of potential for the switch to Stamford Bridge to work out.