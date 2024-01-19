Highlights Southampton's plans to sign winger Manuel Benson from Burnley have collapsed.

The two clubs had come to an agreement over a deal, but it looks as though the move could now fall through.

That has apparently opened the door for other clubs to reignite their own interest in the 26-year-old.

Southampton's plans for the January transfer window look to have been dealt a significant blow.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that the Saints' move to sign winger Manuel Benson from Burnley has collapsed.

Southampton have made offers for Benson this month

Having joined Burnley from Royal Antwerp back in the summer of 2022, Benson played a key role in helping the Clarets win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

However, the winger has since found game time hard to come by in the current campaign, making just a handful of appearances for Vincect Kompany's side in the top-flight.

Manuel Benson Burnley record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 37 14 4 2023/24 5 0 0 As of 19th January 2024

That had seemingly attracted attention from elsewhere, with recent reports from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming that the Saints had made a second improved offer to sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option to buy.

Now though, it seems that even while the two clubs may have been able to reach an agreement over a deal, it is unlikely that Benson will be moving to St Mary's as things stand.

Talks stall on Benson move to Southampton

According to this latest update, talks over a deal to take Benson to Southampton have now stalled, despite an offer being accepted.

It is thought that the Saints had agreed to pay a £1million fee to sign the Belgian on loan for the rest of the season, and cover his wages during his time at St Mary's.

However, those discussions are now thought to have hit a hurdle, and as such, the deal is said to be on the brink of collapsing.

As a result, other clubs are now reportedly back in the race to sign Benson. Southampton's Championship rivals Hull City are among those who have also previously been linked with the Belgian.

There are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Benson's contract with Burnley, securing his future at Turf Moor until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means the Clarets are still in a strong position to dictate the winger's future during the current transfer window.

Southampton in battle for Premier League promotion

As things stand, Southampton are well in the mix to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Saints currently sit third in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 19 games of the regular season still to be played.

Russell Martin's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Wales to face his former club Swansea City in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

This does feel as though it could prove to be a tough blow for Southampton to take in the race for promotion.

Benson enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship with Burnley last season, proving a key man in their promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, it could have been a major boost to the Saints' own hopes of promotion this season, if they had been able to bring him in, something that now looks unlikely to happen, so they will be missing out on a considerable asset.

That could prove even more damaging if the winger now goes on to join one of their promotion rivals, meaning Southampton may be nervously watching developments at Burnley over the next couple of weeks.