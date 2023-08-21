Highlights Manchester City prefer to find James McAtee a "better home".

Sheffield United are also interested in signing McAtee after his successful loan spell with them last season.

Man City may want to sign one or two attacking midfielders before they make a decision on McAtee's future.

Manchester City would prefer to find James McAtee a "better home" than Southampton if they sanction a loan exit this summer, according to yesterday's report from Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old shone at Sheffield United along with Tommy Doyle at Bramall Lane last term, with both playing a big part in guiding Paul Heckingbottom's side back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Having fallen at the penultimate hurdle in the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, United were able to secure automatic promotion at the end of last term, fending off the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the process.

McAtee played a major role in that, registering nine goals and three assists in 37 league appearances. Although Iliman Ndiaye was arguably the star man, McAtee's contributions helped the Blades to record some crucial points, having recovered from a tough start to life at Bramall Lane to shine at a senior level.

This was the Man City youngster's first senior loan spell away from the Etihad Stadium, having shone at a youth level for Pep Guardiola's side, and he managed to impress in the end.

What's the latest on James McAtee's situation?

The Saints' wish to recruit him is no secret and their director of football Jason Wilcox is hoping that he can use his City connections to bring the 20-year-old to St Mary's for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

But they could be prevented from doing so by the Blades, who are interested in bringing him back to South Yorkshire after seeing the young midfielder play a big part in guiding them back to the top flight.

With star men Ndiaye and Sander Berge both leaving the club, Heckingbottom and his side need all the firepower in the final third they can get.

Gustavo Hamer may have recorded an excellent equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Friday night - but more options will be required in attack with youngster Will Osula starting up top for the Blades at the moment.

But a move for McAtee may not be possible at the moment, with Guardiola seemingly wanting to bring in one or two attacking midfielders before deciding whether to sanction an exit for the Englishman or not.

Could Southampton still sign James McAtee?

Top-tier teams can't loan two players from the same team and with United also being linked with City's Tommy Doyle, there's a chance Heckingbottom's side won't be able to secure a loan switch for McAtee.

However, Nixon has reported that Doyle's position isn't a priority area for the Blades to address right now and that's why the Blades are probably favourites to get a deal over the line for McAtee.

Considering he spent last season at the top end of the Championship, it wouldn't make sense for the City youngster to stay there if regular playing time is on offer at Bramall Lane.

Not only would a return to South Yorkshire allow the 20-year-old to play at a higher level, but he's also accustomed to life there and that should help him to thrive under a manager he already knows inside out.

If McAtee had a choice between joining the Blades and the Saints on loan, he would surely pick the former and that's why it would be difficult to see the latter winning the race despite Wilcox's connections.