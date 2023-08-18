There is little love lost between fierce rivals Arsenal and Tottenham but Spurs could be set to inadvertently help out their North London neighbours in the summer transfer window if the pair both agree deals with Southampton before the 1st September deadline.

It's been a busy summer at both clubs, with Mikel Arteta splashing the cash as he looks to close the gap on Manchester City and Ange Postecoglou beginning his tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but as we enter the final fortnight of the window there is likely more business to come.

Arsenal chase Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new right-back after the news that Jurrien Timber, who only joined from Ajax in July, is set to miss the rest of the season due to the knee injury he sustained against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener.

That search has led them to Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters. According to the Daily Express, the defender is one of the targets that Arsenal have identified after drawing up contingency plans following Timber's injury.

The Premier League club are said to have scouted the 26-year-old previously and there have been suggestions that he could be available cheaply after the Saints' relegation from the top flight.

That said, there are still two years left on Walker-Peters' contract at St Mary's and the way the South Coast club have stood firm over their valuations of the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse suggests they aren't going to do anyone any favours.

Reports from The Sun in July put Southampton's asking price at £20 million with optimism that a deal could be struck at around £15-18 million and the Championship new arrivals may me more willing to drop to that lower price if Russell Martin has a replacement in his squad.

Spurs consider Djed Spence loan deal with Southampton

That's where Spurs come in. Clearly, the North Londoners won't want to help out the Gunners but nor will they let the rivalry stand in the way of a deal that is beneficial to them as well - and sending Djed Spence on loan to St Mary's could be just that.

The 21-year-old only joined Tottenham last summer but already there is talk about his departure. Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that the Premier League club are considering loaning him out - though whether that's to put him in the shop window or get him experience for a future first team challenge is unclear.

FLW understands that Spurs would be open to a Championship loan but only to the right club and Southampton, who are interested in the attack-minded right-back, are seen as fitting the profile.

The deal is not without obstacles - with Spence believing he's ready for the Premier League and Crystal Palace linked - but were it to get done, that could convince the Saints to sell Walker-Peters to Arsenal.

Lots of dominoes have to fall, and both the Gunners and Southampton will have other targets, but we could just see Spurs help out their North London rivals this summer. It's one to keep an eye on.