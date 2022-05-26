Southampton deal Huddersfield and Swansea a potential blow in Man City player pursuit

Southampton are weighing up a summer move for Manchester City starlet James McAtee, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Saints, who are set to be one of the busier Premier League outfits this summer, are considering the teenage attacking midfield after an excellent campaign within City’s U23s.

McAtee chipped in with 18 goals and seven assists in 23 Premier League 2 outings during the 2021/22 campaign, proving to be an extremely influential part of Brian Barry-Murphy’s side.

Southampton’s Premier League status could deal a blow to both Huddersfield Town and Swansea City, with the Championship duo also keen on the exciting midfielder, although the Terriers could confirm their participation in next season’s top-flight on Sunday.

The Saints also remain keen on a move for Manchester United’s James Garner, who is currently out on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The verdict

McAtee has been in exceptional form for City’s U23s this season, proving to be an important source of goals, chances and all-around final third productivity.

It is no surprise that the interest is accumulating in the young midfielder, with Premier League interest acting as an indication to how highly he is currently rated.

Despite the Saints’ interest coming as an expected blow, it may not be bad news for the Championship clubs in pursuit, as a higher-level move for McAtee comes with a greater risk of not seeing regular game time.

This is likely to play a big part in Man City’s decision-making when assessing what the next best move might be for the young midfielder.