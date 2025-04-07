Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl and ex-Hull City and Derby County coach Liam Rosenior have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over from Ivan Juric at Southampton, following reports of his impending exit.

The two young bosses have been reported by talkSPORT to be among the candidates that the Saints are now looking at to replace the 49-year-old, who was unable to save the club from dropping back down to the Championship.

2024/25 Premier League table (as of 07/04/25) Team P GD Points 16 West Ham 31 -17 35 17 Wolves 31 -16 32 18 Ipswich Town 31 -34 20 19 Leicester City 30 -42 17 20 Southampton (R) 31 -51 10

He succeeded Russell Martin in December after he, too, was unable to find the winning formula in the Premier League with the Saints. The Croatian didn't do much better, winning one of his 14 league matches in charge of the club. He will now leave the club just a day after their relegation was confirmed, as has been reported by a number of outlets, including Sky Sports and The Athletic.

Adam Lallana and Simon Rusk are set to be placed in charge of the team on an interim basis, as per talkSPORT.

Southampton looking at Danny Rohl and Liam Rosenior as Ivan Juric successors

So now the Saints are back looking for another boss, one who will help them make a swift return to the top flight, although that route hasn't proven to be the best of avenues for clubs to go down in recent seasons with the constant yo-yoing between England's top two footballing divisions.

And so they have turned their attention to two familiar faces in Rohl and Rosenior, as per talkSPORT, which comes as no surprise given their respective track records.

Rohl will be very well known by all at St Mary's. He worked under Ralph Hassenhuttl as an assistant before eventually becoming the boss of Wednesday in October 2023.

He led them away from a near-certain relegation back to League One, and they are now a solid mid-table side in the Championship, but many believe his abilities to be above that level.

Rosenior had Hull on the cusp of making the play-offs, which Southampton went onto win last season before being surprisingly sacked. He's gone on to prove the Tigers' hierarchy wrong by thriving as the boss of French side RC Strasbourg in this campaign. They currently sit fourth in Ligue 1, above clubs like Lyon, Nice and 2020/21 league winners Lille.

Southampton have to get their next appointment right

Juric was given a very tough job when he took over at the end of 2024. Steering this group of players towards safety would have been a struggle for whoever they brought in, maybe even current candidate Rohl, who they originally eyed back then.

The focus now will be on restablising; getting things together so that when the 2025/26 season rolls around they are in a good position to aim for promotion, and, if they were to achieve, a better state to survive the Premier League onslaught than they have been this time around.

To do that, they need the right person in charge. Rohl and Rosenior are two very interesting candidates, but would they want their next career moves to be to second tier clubs? That may harm Southampton's chances of landing either of them.