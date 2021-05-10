Southampton, Crystal Palace, Swansea City in transfer hunt for Chelsea player

Southampton, Crystal Palace and Swansea are interested in signing Marc Guehi this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Chelsea defender has spent the last 18 months on loan in South Wales with Swansea, helping the club reach the play-offs for two successive seasons.

Guehi made 14 appearances after joining Swansea on loan in January last season, and since returning to the Liberty Stadium on loan for the season in the summer, the centre-half has made 42 appearances.

But the next step for Guehi is likely to be the Premier League, after the 20-year-old recently penned a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Swansea are keen to bring him back next season, but The Athletic claim that there is interest from Southampton and Crystal Palace.

West Ham and Newcastle have also monitored Guehi but there interest doesn’t seem as strong, whilst Borussia Monchengladbach are also said to have expressed an interest in the defender.

Swansea will face Barnsley over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-finals, travelling to Oakwell next Monday.

The Verdict

Swansea will obviously be desperate to lure Guehi back to the Liberty Stadium next season, but you feel that they will have to win promotion this season to be able to do so.

Guehi has had nearly two years in the Championship now and he’s really thrived in the second tier, and the next step is undoubtedly the top-flight.

A loan move could be beneficial for him, as I cannot see him playing a part under Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea first-team next term.