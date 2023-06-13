Southampton could potentially make a move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass during the summer transfer window, the Sheffield Star has revealed.

Although they don't officially have a manager in place following the departure of Ruben Selles, Swansea City boss Russell Martin looks set to take charge in the coming days.

Utilising the transfer market to put his stamp on Swansea's squad during his time in South Wales, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's busy once again during this upcoming window in his potential quest to get the south coast side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

How did Josh Windass get on at Sheffield Wednesday last season?

Windass, who is 29 and has plenty of EFL experience under his belt, scored the winning goal in the League One play-off final against Barnsley last month to send the Owls back to the Championship following a two-year stint in League One.

That late header against the Tykes summed up his importance to Darren Moore's side during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 16 times in registering seven assists in 42 competitive appearances.

His ability to operate as a striker and in a deeper role makes him a real asset to have - and it remains to be seen whether the Saints can do enough to lure him to St Mary's.

How long does Josh Windass have left on his Sheffield Wednesday contract?

The Owls have triggered an extension in his contract to keep the 29-year-old until next summer - but it remains to be seen whether Windass will stay beyond then.

He may wait to see how the South Yorkshire side performs during their first season back in the Championship before deciding whether to put pen to paper on an extension.

Should Southampton make a move for Josh Windass?

To avoid losing him for free, Moore's side may be willing to lose him this summer if they receive a decent amount of money for his services.

However, they will surely be weary that they would be selling him to a league rival if he joins the Saints, so you would expect Wednesday to take a tough stance at the negotiating table.

With this, the relegated side need to have alternatives lined up, although they should be looking to launch a reasonably low bid for him to see if they can recruit him on a cheap deal.

He has performed in the second tier before, so it shouldn't take him too long to settle in if he did make this switch to the south coast.

Even if he doesn't start every week, he's a good goalscoring option who could make a major impact from the bench, so you can understand why the Saints may be interested in him, having taken an interest in January.