Highlights Loanee Mason Holgate may leave Southampton despite a failed move to Sheffield United.

The Blades are still in talks to secure a deal for the defender.

The Saints should consider letting Holgate go and use the funds generated by summer sales to bring in a replacement.

Southampton loanee could see Mason Holgate depart the club this month despite a Sheffield United move for the defender recently falling through, according to The Telegraph.

Holgate has seen his game time limited at St Mary's this term, with Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis forming a good partnership in central defence.

And with Ryan Manning and Kyle Walker-Peters also available, with both often operating at full-back, this has meant Holgate has been on the bench for much of the campaign.

Registering just six appearances in all competitions this season, the 27-year-old isn't richly benefitting from his time on the south coast, and he will be unhappy with his lack of game time after making the step down to the Championship.

However, his debut for the Saints didn't help his cause, with Sunderland's 5-0 win against them during the early stages of September likely to have dented the defender's confidence.

He endured a disastrous start to life at the south-coast club with his performance not up to par at the Stadium of Light - and he even went on to admit to the BBC that he was out of his depth in this game on Wearside.

Latest news on Mason Holgate's future

It was previously reported by Nick Mashiter that a Sheffield United move for Holgate had fallen through, after his parent club Everton demanded a loan fee during the latter stages of negotiations.

However, the Blades remain keen to bring him to Bramall Lane, according to The Telegraph (via Goodison News).

The report states that talks are ongoing between Chris Wilder's side and the Toffees, which could mean Holgates leaves St Mary's before the end of January.

Southampton should be prepared to let Mason Holgate go

The Saints have let key players leave this season, so it would be strange if they weren't prepared to let Holgate go early.

And with the money they generated from player sales during the summer window, that could allow them to bring a replacement in.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

The Saints' loanee clearly isn't progressing at St Mary's and for the sakes of all parties, it may be best if he leaves this month.

However, a decision is arguably needed soon so Martin's side know whether they need to recruit a replacement or not.

The Saints won't want to leave themselves short of options - and they need to look after themselves - so a decision on Holgate needs to be made as soon as possible.