Southampton could be set to sign Joachim Kayi Sanda from Valenciennes this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the young defender could be a potential summer arrival at St. Mary’s due to their owners, Sport Republic.

Sport Republic also owns the French side, and could help their financial situation by signing off on the centre-back’s move to the Championship side.

The 17-year-old is a very highly rated prospect and was made captain of the France U17 side that reached the World Cup final earlier this season.

The youngster has already made his breakthrough into Ligue 2, featuring 12 times in the league this year for Valenciennes (all stats from Fbref).

Joachim Kayi Sanda defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.83 Interceptions 2.61 Blocks 1.41 Clearances 4.89 Aerials Won 1.74

Southampton’s potential pursuit of Joachim Kayi Sanda

Southampton’s shared ownership between themselves and Valenciennes through Sport Republic could open the door for a move for the promising Frenchman.

Kayi Sanda featured for France’s U17 team when they reached the World Cup final at the end of last year, losing the final to Germany.

He has gone from strength to strength since then, playing regularly in the second division of French football.

But Valenciennes have struggled this season, and are at risk of suffering relegation to the third tier.

A move to Southampton for Kayi Sanda is being considered in a bid to help Valenciennes financially.

It is also seen as an opportunity for the defender to continue his development at a higher level.

Kayi Sanda has been compared to Dayot Upamecano, who also came through the ranks of the Valenciennes academy on his way to become a France international, World Cup runner-up and two-time Bundesliga champion.

The teenager joined the club’s academy system in 2021, and earned his breakthrough into the first team squad in late 2023.

He made his senior league debut in a 3-3 draw against Grenoble, and has gradually been integrated into the side throughout the campaign.

Southampton's promotion chase

Meanwhile, Southampton could be competing in the Premier League next year if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

It is unclear whether this would change plans for the youngster, with Turkish side Goztepe also a potential destination under the Sport Republic umbrella.

Russell Martin’s side currently sit fourth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places but with a game in hand.

Even if the Saints don’t earn a top two spot, they are still all-but assured of a play-off place, which offers another chance at promotion.

Southampton could benefit from Sport Republic’s ownership model

The multi-club model has become a big talking point in the sport, and Southampton are one of several English clubs to find themselves involved in such an arrangement.

While Valenciennes are clearly struggling, that could be to the Saints’ gain if they sign such a promising young talent.

It is clear that Kayi Sanda is a very highly rated talent, and someone with his promise could be a very exciting signing in the long-term.

If he can eventually reach the same heights as Upamecano, then Southampton will have a very talented first team player on their hands within a few years.